The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (July 14, 2025): Liam opens his eyes after a devastating revelation

The drama has reached an epic level on The Bold and the Beautiful as emotions ran high when secrets spilled in every direction. Monday's episode was all about Liam's fate, and every one of his loved ones was pleading for hope while privately preparing for the worst.

Ad

Even if Bill and Ridge have put the past behind them, resentment doesn't disappear as they learned when years of emotional neglect came to a boil in a cathartic confrontation.

Hope was so overwhelmed by her grief and rage that she blurted out a secret that rocked her family's world. Finn was ambivalent between grieving a complicated loss and trying to save his marriage when he was greeted by a strange and unexpected question from his mother, Li.

Ad

Trending

As the day's events unfolded, heartbreak, guilt, and regret occupied the hospital, but by the end of the episode, at least one hopeful moment broke through the wall of fear and doubt on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

Everything that happened on July 14, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with Liam unconscious in a hospital bed. He was stable, but unresponsive. Steffy and Hope were next to him, praying for a miracle. Bridget made a measured assessment of his vital signs, stating that Liam's vitals were steady, but he had not woken up yet, which is not good.

Ad

She tried to assure them, but it was obvious that if he woke up, he was unlikely to have a good outcome. Then Grace entered and quickly took charge. She informed everyone that Liam was her patient.

She asked them to step outside so that she could examine Liam in peace. Outside, Taylor filled Brooke in on the details so the reality and gravity of the day had now traveled around the hospital.

Ad

Somewhere else on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila was mourning the loss of Luna, even though she was a violent lunatic when she died. Sheila's emotions became so overwhelming that Finn slipped away to deal with the grief and loss, not to mention the chaos that Luna had created.

Deacon remained with Sheila as a quiet comfort in her moment of grief. As Ridge left the hallway, he had a run-in with a crying Bill, who felt guilty and was showing his regret and emotion over Liam's situation.

Ad

Ad

Ridge was done with the emotional stuff. He felt Bill was 100 percent responsible for everything, and more specifically for allowing Luna's departure, which in turn led to the act of violence. Ridge was furious, and the scene quickly devolved. He grabbed Bill and took him to a room off to the side for one final knock-down, drag-out episode. Ridge told Bill every place he failed as a father.

If there was anything Bill could do, it was to pray for Liam’s life and seek forgiveness. When they rejoined the group of people, emotions were as volatile as ever. After being pushed as far as she could be pushed, Hope let out all of her feelings towards Bill, and also, in the moment, revealed Liam had a brain tumor.

Ad

The immediate reaction to this last part of the story was shock for all involved, but especially Bill. It shocked him to learn that his son was keeping this secret. Steffy also contributed to the blame associated with the previous scene and Bill's issues of self-centeredness and emotional distance.

Ad

Then, out of nowhere, came a shift. Bridget returned with great news: Liam was waking up. Steffy, Hope, and Finn hurried into his room, and what luck, they found his eyes blinking open.

At the same time, Finn had his internal battle. Li pulled him aside and asked a very personal and odd question: how did he feel about Luna’s death? Finn said his feelings were all jumbled. He was saddened by what Luna endured, but he could not clear the destruction she left.

Ad

Li told him not to let her death taint his marriage and to just start fresh. Before he could comprehend all of this, Baker came to them ready to pursue Luna’s criminal charges. Finn simply told Baker it wasn’t necessary; Luna was already dead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More