The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (July 7 to July 11, 2025): Li fakes Luna's death, while Liam is still unconscious

This past week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with emotional upheaval moments, as things got serious at the hospital. This past week on The Bold and the Beautiful, from July 7 to 11, 2025, fans were shocked when Luna and Liam were face to face in a gunshot confrontation.

Meanwhile, while Luna recovered, Liam's condition remains unknown. Furthermore, while everyone is concerned about Liam's recovery, Li secretly saves Luna but decides to conceal the fact from everyone else.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of theForrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Here's everything to know that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 7 to 11, 2025

Luna and Liam endup at the hospital

This week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna manipulated Steffy and called her to the beach house for a confrontation. At the beach house, she stood pointing a gun at Steffy. However, Sheila mentions that there's no need to make such irrational decisions.

However, Luna kept saying that Steffy was the problem, and it would be better if she were not in the picture. Anyhow, during the confrontation, Liam jumps in and takes the bullet meant for Steffy. During the struggle between them, Luna also gets shot near her chest, and Shaeila also gets shot in the foot.

Back at the hospital, as Li and Finn were talking, Li mentioned that whatever Luna is today is because of a bad parent on the part of Poopy. However, when they receive the news about Liam, Luna, and Sheila getting shot, they rush to the place of the incident.

As the paramedics arrived, they took all three of them to the hospital. At the hospital, Liam's doctor, Dr. Grace, is immediately informed about what happened, and they take him to surgery. Further, when Li learns that Luna also has been wounded and lost a lot of blood, she makes sure to save her.

On the other hand, Sheila is also taken to surgery as she also got caught up in this. However, when Poppy learns about the situation, she looks relieved rather than stressed to see her daughter in a dying condition. She remarked that the world would be a better place if she left it.

However, though initially due to excess blood loss, she was in a fatal condition, and the nurse exclaimed that they were losing her. However, her aunt Li did everything in her capacity to save her. Anyhow, after learning about Luna's death, Sheila was heartbroken after knowing about the demise of her granddaughter.

Though Luna was saved and made it out alive but Li announced her dead in front of everyone, which left the fans wondering about Li's plan.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam's terminal illness and gun wounds have left him in a difficult medical position. Back at Forrester Creations, when Hope and Carter were discussing Liam's brain tumor, Hope found out about the current situation and ran to the hospital. At the hospital, she stood beside Steffy and comforted her in this delicate situation. Steffy told her that he was her heart and took the bullets that were meant for her.

Later, on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Bill arrives at the hospital, Steffy angrily explodes at him, blaming him. She blames him, since he was the reason that Luna was out of jail. Bill felt ashamed of his actions and took full responsibility for them. He mentioned that he will stay with his son and be right by his side throughout his recovery.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

