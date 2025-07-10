The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (July 10, 2025): Poppy stuns everyone with a cold reaction after Luna’s death

The July 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful opened with the chaos surrounding the Beach House shooting! Luna Nozawa's shocking breakdown left several characters wounded and an entire family on edge.

While doctors worked urgently to save Luna and Liam, the waiting area of the hospital was a powder keg of tension, guilt, and blame. Hope and Steffy were hoping solarized Liam would survive his gunshot wound, but Sheila, still recovering from her injury, stated Luna was acting to hurt anyone.

Yet the most jaw-dropping moment of the episode did not come from inside the operating room at all. It was instead a chilling response from Poppy, who left everyone shocked with her cold reaction to the news of her daughter's possible death, raising serious questions regarding the levels of family dysfunction at play on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Everything that happened on the July 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, at the hospital, Sheila woke up to find Grace standing next to her, intact from surgery, checking in on Sheila. Sheila had lost another toe due to the gunshot wound; her focus was still on Luna and Liam, not her toe.

Grace had no answers, and when Deacon arrived, he was surprised to hear Sheila defend Luna. Sheila informed Deacon that her granddaughter did not mean to hurt anyone; she was upset and wanted Steffy’s attention.

Sheila claimed that she tried to grab the gun, and during what was happening, she got shot. Sheila was still hopeful that Luna was going to make it through. Finn was still in the operating room, with Liam needing help after taking a bullet to the chest.

His vitals were not stable, and the brain tumor made the circumstances challenging. Steffy stood in the observation window and was soon joined by Hope and Carter.

Steffy explained what occurred, telling them how Liam saved her from Luna, and while learning how to fire the gun, Liam had killed the threat. Hope seemed shaken but was somewhat hopeful that Liam would pull through for the sake of their daughters.

In an alternate surgical room, Luna had just about lost her life since she had lost significant blood and 'flatlined' in the operating room. Li and Bridget were successful in waking her up after her heart had stopped, at which point Li resorted to using the defibrillator to revive Luna.

In the end, the surgery itself was successful, but complications were still a certainty. After all this, Bridget cautioned that even if Luna survived physically, she would still potentially go to jail for kidnapping and attempted murder.

Bridget also mentioned there were police officers already waiting outside. Finishing it all off, when Li was alone with her niece, she expressed her sadness and disbelief in how Luna had gotten to this stage on The Bold and the Beautiful.

After the surgeries, Finn spoke to Steffy, Hope, and Carter to inform them about Liam's operation. He said Liam had made it through the surgery, but he was still in critical condition. The three of them were allowed to see Liam in recovery. Hope emotionally pleaded with Liam to keep going for their daughters and their future.

Then came the most shocking moment of The Bold and the Beautiful episode. Poppy showed up at the hospital, and Li told her that Luna was successful with the surgery but died in recovery.

And instead of crying or being visibly distraught, Poppy responded with a single, ice-cold response - "Good. I am glad Luna is dead." Her reaction shocked everyone, including Steffy, Finn, and Hope. Li seemed rattled by her sister's response, and that moment made it clear that the Nozawa family is severely damaged.

Now, even though Li said Luna had died, official spoilers indicate that Luna could still be alive or possibly come back in some way or form. Whether through a secret recovery or a soap opera twist, Luna may not be finished yet.

However, Poppy's response rendered everything else moot and could represent a turning point in the fallout from the most explosive event on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

