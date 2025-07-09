The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 9, 2025): Luna flatlines at the operating theatre while Finn wheels Liam into surgery

On July 9, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Steffy Forrester pleaded with Liam Spencer to fight for his life and regain his will to live since he was injured during the encounter with Luna Nozawa at the beach school.

Sheila Sharpe, Luna's grandmother, who had been trying to save Steffy's life at the beach school, was also shot and was shown to be admitted to the hospital, undergoing surgery. In addition to these developments, Luna Nozawa, who was shot by Liam, appeared to flatline at the hospital.

Everything that happened on the July 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the July 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the beach house, John Finn Finnegan told Steffy Forrester that Liam seemed to have a faint pulse after getting shot by Luna Nozawa. Luna lay beside them in the middle of a pool of blood while Sheila sat above her.

Steffy Forrester seemed to be extremely distraught, shouted at Sheila, and blamed her granddaughter, Luna, for having shot Liam, who was a good man. The paramedics arrived at the beach house and started working on Liam, and announced that he had started to stabilize somewhat. However, Finn added that nobody could be fully sure until they took him to the hospital for a checkup.

The paramedics on The Bold and The Beautiful asked about Luna, and Finn told them that she had a bullet wound near her chest and had lost a lot of blood. The paramedics loaded Liam onto a stretcher to take him to the hospital. Steffy and Finn both added that the two of them would also be going along with him.

At Forrester Creations, Carter Walton and Hope Logan had a conversation regarding Liam Spencer. Hope seemed to be extremely upset about how Liam had been diagnosed with a terminal, incurable brain tumor and did not have much time left to live. Carter tried to comfort her and added that he would do his best to step up and try to be the best stepfather for Beth.

The two of them wanted to make life easier for Liam for whatever time he had left. Hope mentally thanked Steffy for telling her about his health situation in the first place.

Liam was wheeled into the hospital on The Bold and The Beautiful, and Doctor Grace Buckingham was made aware that there had been multiple gunshot wound victims incoming. Steffy and Luna were also both wheeled in, and Finn told Steffy that Liam would be taken to the operating theater.

Li Nozawa ran into Steffy at the hospital and found out from her that Liam had been shot by Luna, and there had been a lot of blood involved. Luna was wheeled into emergency surgery while Grace added that they had no time to waste when it came to Liam and took him away as well.

At Forrester Creations, Hope answers a call from Steffy and learns that Liam has been shot by Luna. She quickly informs Carter and urges him to leave with her for the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheila was also put under anesthesia and underwent surgery to have the bullet removed from her foot. Luna's surgery, however, was complicated, and the nurses announced that they were losing her.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

