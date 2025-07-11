The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (July 11, 2025): Li unleashes fury, Bill falls apart, and Sheila grieves

The July 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave us raw battles, guilt, and authenticity. The aftermath of Luna’s death continues to rock the canvas. While Liam remains unconscious, his family continues to keep vigil, and Bill wrestles with his choice.

At the center of it all, Li squared off with Poppy, with a scene filled with some brutal truths and bitter resentment about the way Luna had been raised. In contrast, Sheila finally learned her granddaughter was no longer alive, and her reactions were not as unapologetic as Poppy’s.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode revealed the cracks in emotions between characters, exhausting the emotional reserves of every relationship. In the same breath, rage, sadness, and regret were gunpowder, and it was an incident that no one got through without some wounds.

Everything that happened on the July 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Li didn’t hold back when she dragged Poppy into a private room and unleashed her anger over her sister’s horrendous lack of remorse as she said she was “glad” that Luna had died. That was the last straw for Li, and she exploded.

She blamed Poppy for every aspect of Luna's life that went awry and for her out-of-control lifestyle of drugs and endless casual liaisons. In her mind, what happened to Luna was not an accident at all; it was a direct result of a chaotic life and upbringing.

To Poppy’s credit, she just took it and defended herself with a stony expression. Poppy had no shame or remorse, which only infuriated her sister more. Li could not fathom how a mother could be so detached from her child’s death.

She reminded Poppy that Luna was once a lovely little girl who would cuddle up close to her; now Poppy had transformed her from a beautiful child into a distraught woman. In Li's opinion, that was enough evidence to conclude that Poppy was a poor mother on The Bold and the Beautiful.

At the hospital, Steffy and Hope arrived to support Liam as he continued to remain unconscious. Carter left Wyatt a voicemail message, attempting to involve him as well. Following closely was Ridge, who arrived to support his daughter.

Taylor arrived next and quickly offered support and encouragement as the family continued to endure an unbearable time. Things took a more serious turn when Dollar Bill showed up, wanting to see Liam.

As soon as Steffy laid eyes on Bill, she angrily launched into an outright attack with accusations primarily labeling Bill as partially responsible, blaming him for everything that had happened, from Luna's death to Liam's injuries.

Ridge was no help in calming her down, who was also very angry at Bill's role in this distant chain of events, which had resulted in this situation. But Bill would not leave, insisting he had to stay there for his son on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill did not continue to argue or fight back against her accusations; instead, he fully accepted all of the blame and took full responsibility for everything. Bill admitted he had failed Liam in multiple ways and visibly broke down with Steffy and Ridge present. Bill's tears were real, and his guilt seemed to consume him.

He promised to sit by Liam's side, redeem himself, and be a better father moving forward. Distantly emotional from all of their confrontation with Bill, Steffy abruptly left the room and moved to Liam's bedside with Hope to be by his side.

Somewhere else on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila and Deacon had a subdued visit. Deacon cracked a joke about Sheila missing a toe, which was annoying because Sheila was not in the mood to be jovial.

Sheila opened up to Deacon about the series of events that led to this moment and asked him to check on Luna's condition. Deacon reluctantly agreed. He ran into Finn and asked for a status update.

Unfortunately, Finn did not have good news, as he confirmed that although Li had done everything she could, Jenna would not survive. Deacon and Finn headed back to Sheila's room to break the bad news. Unlike Poppy, Sheila was inconsolable over the loss of a granddaughter that she never really got to know.

As The Bold and the Beautiful episode wrapped up, there existed an air of sadness and confrontation. Li was in a furious rage, Bill was in a remorseful state, and Sheila was devastated. There was a lot of emotion and a lot of damaged relationships, and the fallout of Luna's death is far from over.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

