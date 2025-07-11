What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which is set to air on July 11, 2025, fans can expect a lot of table-turning plots. In the recent scenario, as Luna and Liam are recovering from their gunshot wounds, things are looking different for one of them. On the other hand, Bill looks eager to meet Liam, even though he is somewhat responsible for all the mess that happened at the beach house.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 11, 2025

Li informs about Luna's demise

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, fans will be shocked to see when Li reports Luna's death, though she made it out alive. When Luna went into surgery, a nurse remarked that they were losing her. Though that was almost true at the time, as she got shot in the chest and lost a lot of blood. However, when she arrived at the hospital, Li was determined to save her life.

Poopy, Luna's mother, did not seem to be bothered by this. In the previous episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 10, 2025, she remarked that the world would be a better place without her. In the upcoming episode, when she receives the news about the death of her daughter, she will look relieved and repeat her words.

But why does Li declare her dead when she is alive? Speculations suggest that Li wants to save her from going back to prison; he might have prepared a plan to send her out of Los Angeles to start fresh. Or maybe he, too, had some ulterior motives to his plan.

However, on the other hand, John Finnergan might look upset and relieved at the same time. Upset because he recently found out about him being her biological father. Also, because previously the two shared a sweet bond when he was not aware that he was her father. Revealed that she was behind Steffy getting almost killed, and also tried to endanger Hayes' life.

Bill wishes to see Liam

On the other hand, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill will be seen rushing to the hospital to meet Liam. Since Liam is already diagnosed with a terminal illness, his recovery looks a bit difficult, and upon knowing this, Bill might feel guilty. That is because Bill was the one who brought Luna out of Jail, and now might be the one planning to put her behind bars again.

However, on The Bold and the Beautiful, everyone might look furious at Bill for pulling Luna out of jail, and he might face disapproval from everyone. Anyway, he will fight his way to the waiting area to see Liam recover.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

