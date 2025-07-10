What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 10, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which will air on July 10, 2025, fans can expect a lot of drama that will make waves. In the previous episode, a gunshot was heard, and now everyone sits in silence and prays for recovery. Bill will blame himself for letting Luna out of Jail, while Steffy will be shocked, and Hope will look for answers.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot revolves around the complex lives of the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 10, 2025

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode scheduled to be aired on July 10, 2025, Hope Logan will go to the hospital after learning that Liam Spencer has been in a fatal accident, involving a gunshot. There, she will run into Steffy Forrester and will ask what happened. Steffy will explain about Luna and her mischievous activities that brought Liam to the hospital.

She will remark that Liam saved her at the Beach House and is a hero for stepping in between and taking multiple gunshots.

Elsewhere at the Hospital, Bill will also come after hearing what happened at the Beach house on The Bold and the Beautiful. He may get devastated when he will learn about Liam's terminal illness. Since he is the one who got Luna out of Jail, this may put him in a difficult position and may cause tension between characters.

Speculations suggest that though Liam's surgery may go well, he may end up in a coma. Or maybe this could change the fate of the character.

Further in the surgery room, Luna has lost a lot of blood due to a bullet near her chest. The nurse will say that they may lose her. However, when Li Nozvak learns about Luna's condition, he will be determined not to let that happen. He will try his best to save her. However, he may punish her later for her actions.

On the other hand, when Poppy will learn about what her daughter has done, she will show no reaction. She will remark that she does not care for her daughter anymore. Speculations suggest that this could either bring the character of Luna to an end, or Li might secretly save her, but may declare her dead.

However, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, the character Luna is also set to make an appearance in the month of September. However, this could change a lot of things on The Bold and the Beautiful.

During the entire facade on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila also got caught up in the middle and got shot in the foot during the gunshot confrontation with Luna.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

