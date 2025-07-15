The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 15, 2025): Bill and Grace discuss treatment options for Liam while Nick asks Brooke to go to Italy

On July 15, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Doctor Grace Buckingham shared an opportunity with Bill Spencer regarding his son Liam, while Brooke Logan was approached by two people to travel to Italy with them, and Nick Marone also asked her to fly to Naples with him.

Meanwhile, Bill spent time with Liam Spencer at the hospital, while at the Forrester Creations office, Brooke, Ridge, and Eric Forrester discussed how Luna Nozawa was not a probable dangerous threat to anyone anymore.

Everything that happened on the July 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On the July 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the hospital, Bill Spencer sat beside his son, Liam Spencer, while Doctor Grace Buckingham medically examined Liam. Bill and Liam, the father and son duo, had a heartfelt conversation with each other, and the former opened up about how thankful he was that Liam was alive.

Bill also tried to tell Liam about how proud he was of his son for saving Steffy Forrester from Luna Nozawa and also asked Liam why he had kept the details about his incurable brain tumor from him. Liam tried to tell him about how he did not want his last moments to be spent mourning with his father, and he understood.

After that, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Grace pulled Bill out to the corridor and spoke to him about possible treatment options for Liam's medical condition. Grace added that she had been spending time researching an experimental treatment plan—still in its early testing stages—that she could try out on Liam.

Grace stated that the hospital should not find out about that and that Bill would have to pay a huge amount. Bill replied that he would give her a blank check and do anything to save his son. Both of them discussed how their main task would be to convince Liam.

Bill went into Liam's hospital room and shared details about Grace's plan and told him that he might actually have a shot at surviving his tumor because of the experimental treatment. Liam seemed to be shocked that he had a chance at surviving.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam agreed to the treatment and signed the official paperwork that Grace had prepared. He told his father that he wanted to live for his family members, especially Beth and Kelly. Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations office, Eric Forrester, Ridge Forrester, and Brooke Logan spent time chatting with each other.

Eric asked Brooke about whether she would join him and Ridge on their upcoming business trip to Naples, Italy, and Brooke agreed to travel with them and make memories together. Meanwhile, Nick Marone spoke to Brooke about how she had been holding up after the shooting chaos involving Luna Nozawa.

Nick Marone seemed upset about Brooke travelling to Italy with the Forresters and asked her to accompany him instead, suggesting they fly to Naples together. She told him that she would be busy with business meetings there, but Nick assured her that he would make time for her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

