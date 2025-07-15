What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 15, 2025)?

Secrecy threatens to compromise well-being and even life on The Bold and the Beautiful in the upcoming episode on July 15, 2025. In the wake of Luna's death and Liam's gunshot injury, Bill learns about his son's medical condition. The billionaire takes a decisive step with whatever money can buy.

Ad

Moreover, Bill may trust Dr. Grace since she has been handling Liam's tumor case. As such, he may relent to anything the doctor suggests.

The previous few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful have been heavy on action, thanks to Luna Nozawa's bizarre revenge plan. The criminal arranged to get Steffy at the beach house and waved a gun at the latter. When her grandmother arrived to stop her, Luna shot Sheila in the foot.

Ad

Trending

Before she could harm Steffy further, Liam arrived after being tipped off by Finn. Luna shot Liam, but the victim wrested the gun out of her hand. He followed that by shooting her when she lunged at him. All the victims were taken to the hospital and operated upon. Sheila survived with another missing toe, and Luna was reported dead after her surgery.

On the other hand, Liam underwent surgery to treat his bullet wound and recently regained consciousness. Meanwhile, Hope, Carter, Ridge, Taylor, Bill and Brooke arrived at the hospital. After having an altercation with Ridge, Bill learned about his son's inoperable mass. The long-running CBS daily soap will follow Liam as he battles his medical condition in the upcoming weeks.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Storylines to watch out for on The Bold and the Beautiful on July 15, 2025

Bill asks Grace for vital medical advice

Ad

As mentioned before, in Monday's episode, dated July 14, 2025, Bill learnt about his son's inoperable mass. He was taken aback by the information and emphasised that he would not leave his son to die. As expected, he will reach out to the presiding doctor in the case, Dr. Grace Buckingham.

As he will ask for a solution to his son's problem, Grace Buckingham may suggest a risky and expensive surgery. She may offer to do the surgery in secret so as not to raise any questions. This hints at the procedure being either experimental or unapproved. Meanwhile, Bill will wait patiently to get news on his son's operation.

Ad

Elsewhere, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Grace will receive a pay of a huge amount. This may be the payment from Bill Spencer for her procedure on his son. However, whether Grace is pleased with the situation is as yet unknown.

She may be under pressure from the medical fraternity to use Liam as a sample to test the procedure. Alternatively, she may be under stress due to financial obligations. However, she is probably invested in keeping her patient alive.

Ad

Liam is surprized by a sudden procedure

Ad

So far, Liam has kept Finn, Bridget, Steffy and Hope in the loop about his plans. Moreover, he has been delaying his treatment since he wanted to spend time with his loved ones. Also, he got sucked in with various issues troubling Steffy's family, including getting shot while saving her. As such, he expected to reconsider planning his tumor treatment in a few days.

However, he will be wheeled into the operating theatre on the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful of July 15, 2025. He may be surprized to find that he is being readied for a surgery. He may also ask for clarification. He will likely be told that his father consented to the surgery and that Grace is performing on him.

Ad

As such, he may not have enough time to relay the news to Steffy and Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful fans may find him worrying about not saying his goodbyes in time.

Also Read: As The Bold and the Beautiful fan, I thought I was ready for the truth about Liam, but Steffy’s reveal still broke me

Finn and Bridget smell deception and funny business

Ad

Finn and Bridget have been on board with Liam's condition and treatment options so far. As such, Finn has been a great support for the patient on The Bold and the Beautiful. While they know that the mass in Liam's brain is inoperable, they discussed the options of radiation and chemotherapy with him.

As such, both Finn and Bridget may notice that Liam is taken away from his hospital room. They will likely also detect Grace's weird movements. While Bill will wait for news on his son's surgery, Finn and Bridget may want to know more about Liam's whereabouts and Grace's questionable behavior.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

Catch the upcoming drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as Liam is taken for a life-changing procedure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More