The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 16, 2025): Liam undergoes experimental surgery while Poppy Nozawa visits Finn

On July 16, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Liam Spencer finally underwent the experimental surgery that he had signed off on to try to find a cure for his terminal brain tumor, which was inoperable. Bill Spencer, his father, prayed for a miracle to save his son.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester, Brooke Logan, Carter Walton, and Hope Logan sat together and discussed details about the shooting chaos that Luna Nozawa had caused at the beach house. Poppy Nozawa visited John Finn Finnegan, and Doctor Bridget found out that Liam had gone missing from the hospital.

Everything that had happened on the July 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On July 16, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the private clinic, Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer spent time together before Liam's experimental surgery. Bill asked Liam about whether he seemed to be doing all right, and Liam shared that he was extremely nervous and anxious about the outcome of his surgery.

Doctor Grace Buckingham entered their room and assured them that while this procedure was unorthodox, she had full faith in her colleague, who had volunteered to operate on Liam's brain tumor. Liam was prepped for his surgery, and the surgeon came in to wheel him away to the operating theater. Bill told the surgeon that he was counting on him to save his son's life.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Doctor Grace asked Bill to send the full amount of the surgery via a wire transfer. At the hospital, Doctor Bridget told John Finn Finnegan that she would go on and check in on Liam to see how he was doing. Poppy Nozawa came in to visit Finn and said that she had things to discuss with him regarding Luna Nozawa.

Popp said that she had a lot of regrets when it came to Luna, but the one that would haunt her the most would be not coming clean to Luna about who her biological father was. Poppy said that regardless of what Luna had done to all of them, she was still her child, but she felt a sense of loss for her now that she was gone.

Finn avoided the rest of the conversation with Poppy and said that he needed to go check in on how Liam was doing, and right at that moment, a nurse came and called for him. At Liam's assigned room in the hospital, Bridget asked a nurse whether he had been taken for tests, but the nurse informed her that Grace had released him.

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope, Steffy, Carter, and Brooke discussed the shooting fiasco involving Luna Nozawa, and Brooke claimed that Liam Spencer was a true hero to have saved all of them from Luna's wrath and madness. Steffy said that even though Luna was gone, she would never shed a tear for her.

At the private clinic, Liam's operation began, and Doctor Grace Buckingham assisted the surgeon while Bill spent time waiting and praying for a miracle to save his son.

