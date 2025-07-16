What role did Wayne Brady play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Wayne Brady, widely known for his comedic chops and hosting skills, joined The Bold and the Beautiful in late 2018. Brady played the role of Dr. Reese Buckingham, a flawed and charming character who became the main focus of one of the soap opera's most talked-about stories of all time.

Brady's run on The Bold and the Beautiful was short-lived, dropping off in March 2019, but it was usually memorable as a result of the serious nature of his character. This was different from the fun-loving, light-hearted character that audiences were accustomed to seeing.

His character, Reese, on The Bold and the Beautiful, had complex motivations fueled by desperation from his debt and his deception vs. villainy.

Wayne Brady plays Dr. Reese Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful

Dr. Reese Buckingham arrived in Los Angeles with the hope of a new beginning. He had a new job at a local hospital and was looking to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Zoe Buckingham.

He came in hot, literally, with romantic sparks flying with Taylor Hayes, but the story began unfolding with early signs of instability. He was known for having a history of womanizing and gambling, and soon Reese's dark past caught up with him.

A thug showed up threatening Reese for payment on a gambling debt of $200,000 and threatened the safety of Zoe, putting Reese in a desperate position. Reese's story arc dramatically changed when he began a temporary job at a small clinic on Catalina Island.

Hope Logan, who was pregnant and alone, came to the island for a vacation with hopes of making it a family outing, but was prevented from being with her husband, Liam, by a massive storm.

When Hope was in labor and there was a loss of power, Reese took charge. When the baby emerged, he told Hope her baby was dead from a placental abruption. The baby, upon birth, Beth, was alive and healthy.

Reese was very much in debt and needed money. He had a plan to prevent Zoe from having her debt from growing; he would switch Hope's newborn for that of a stillborn baby from another woman and present the living baby to Taylor as adopted.

With the help of his friend, and accomplice Flo Fulton, Reese was able to convince Taylor that the baby was unwanted and needed a good home. Taylor then put the process in place to give the baby to her daughter Steffy. Ultimately, Steffy would raise Hope's baby as Phoebe.

The baby switch story on The Bold and the Beautiful sent shock waves through the Bold and the Beautiful world. Not only did Reese play the grieving parents, but he also created fake medical documents and legal documents to complete the illegal adoption.

He gave Flo part of the money from the adoption and used the remainder for his gambling debt. Eventually, the truth would come out. Reese eventually fled to London, but was subsequently arrested by Interpol and charged with fraud and grand larceny, and multiple document frauds.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

