The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from July 21 to July 25, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to become extremely dramatic and heated. Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will ultimately find out whether the one million dollars he spent on his son, Liam Spencer's, surgery, was a worthwhile investment.Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan will grow increasingly suspicious of Doctor Grace Buckingham and what she has been hiding from everyone at the hospital. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan will grow closer to Nick Marone, who has recently started pursuing her, and Ridge Forrester will yearn for Brooke even further.3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 20251) Bill Spencer will find out whether the money he had spent on Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery had paid off or notIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will end up finding out whether or not the one million dollars he had spent on Liam Spencer's experimental surgery at the private clinic had paid off or not. Spoilers reveal that Bill will get the test results of Liam's MRI test report and find out that the surgery was successful. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiam's MRI will reveal that his brain tumor has been completely removed. Spoilers reveal that Doctor Grace Buckingham will end up giving Bill updates about Liam's condition, and so will the other surgeon present.2) John Finn Finnegan will grow suspicious of what Doctor Grace Buckingham had been hiding from everyone at the hospital and why she had signed off on Liam's release to his father, BillSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan and Doctor Bridget Forrester will grow suspicious of Grace Buckingham's actions at the hospital. Finn will have an inkling that Grace had been doing something unethical and had signed off on Liam's release to his father Bill, without informing any nurses or doctors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrace will also be extremely jumpy around Finn, which would add to his suspicions. Spoilers reveal that Grace's master plan will have some roadblocks along the way since she has been hasty in trying to acquire Bill's one million dollars.3) Brooke Logan will grow extremely close to Nick Marone, who had tried to woo her recently, while Ridge Forrester will feel jealousIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Nick Marone will have a chance to try to sweep Brooke Logan off her feet in Naples, Italy, soon. Spoilers reveal that after weeks of Nick trying to woo Brooke, Brooke will finally open her mind to beginning a fresh start with Nick.Spoilers reveal that the more Brooke tries to come to terms with the fact that Nick and she could have a future together, Ridge Forrester will have a hard time yearning for Brooke. However, Ridge will not confess his feelings to Brooke just yet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Ridge's feelings for Brooke will only intensify over the next week, and he also comes across an opportunity to rescue her from an accident.Fans can watch episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.