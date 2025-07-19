  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:38 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from July 21 to July 25, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to become extremely dramatic and heated. Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will ultimately find out whether the one million dollars he spent on his son, Liam Spencer's, surgery, was a worthwhile investment.

Ad

Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan will grow increasingly suspicious of Doctor Grace Buckingham and what she has been hiding from everyone at the hospital. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan will grow closer to Nick Marone, who has recently started pursuing her, and Ridge Forrester will yearn for Brooke even further.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 2025

1) Bill Spencer will find out whether the money he had spent on Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery had paid off or not

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will end up finding out whether or not the one million dollars he had spent on Liam Spencer's experimental surgery at the private clinic had paid off or not. Spoilers reveal that Bill will get the test results of Liam's MRI test report and find out that the surgery was successful.

Ad

Liam's MRI will reveal that his brain tumor has been completely removed. Spoilers reveal that Doctor Grace Buckingham will end up giving Bill updates about Liam's condition, and so will the other surgeon present.

2) John Finn Finnegan will grow suspicious of what Doctor Grace Buckingham had been hiding from everyone at the hospital and why she had signed off on Liam's release to his father, Bill

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan and Doctor Bridget Forrester will grow suspicious of Grace Buckingham's actions at the hospital. Finn will have an inkling that Grace had been doing something unethical and had signed off on Liam's release to his father Bill, without informing any nurses or doctors.

Ad
Ad

Grace will also be extremely jumpy around Finn, which would add to his suspicions. Spoilers reveal that Grace's master plan will have some roadblocks along the way since she has been hasty in trying to acquire Bill's one million dollars.

3) Brooke Logan will grow extremely close to Nick Marone, who had tried to woo her recently, while Ridge Forrester will feel jealous

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Nick Marone will have a chance to try to sweep Brooke Logan off her feet in Naples, Italy, soon. Spoilers reveal that after weeks of Nick trying to woo Brooke, Brooke will finally open her mind to beginning a fresh start with Nick.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that the more Brooke tries to come to terms with the fact that Nick and she could have a future together, Ridge Forrester will have a hard time yearning for Brooke. However, Ridge will not confess his feelings to Brooke just yet.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Ridge's feelings for Brooke will only intensify over the next week, and he also comes across an opportunity to rescue her from an accident.

Fans can watch episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications