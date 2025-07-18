  • home icon
What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 18, 2025)?

By Preethika Vijayakumar
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:34 GMT
Grace and Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS])
The Bold and the Beautiful episode airing on Friday, July 18, is set to pick up the intensity level as Bill Spencer attempts to obtain Liam's MRI results. Meanwhile, the truth about Grace Buckingham's so-called miracle cure gets closer to being uncovered.

By now, many characters know about her "experimental surgery, so Grace's elaborate deception will be facing pressure from Finn and Bridget. Steffy and Hope cling to the hope that Liam might still survive despite the growing uncertainty.

In a surprising turn of events, former adversaries Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor put their differences aside as they are united through concern for Liam's future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill receives Liam’s MRI results on The Bold and the Beautiful

After the torrents of anxiety and anticipation, Bill Spencer is finally about to receive the results of Liam's MRI. The nurse who attended to Liam has promised a quick update, and she might deliver one today.

What Bill learns may initially appear to validate Grace's lies: Liam is doing well, and the MRI shows an empty scan where the alleged tumor once was. However, the unblemished image of Liam's MRI may not be trustworthy at all.

Desperate to believe in this miracle cure that Grace told him about, Bill might use this as evidence that Liam is in the clear. However, underneath the surface, even he may harbor a pang of doubt.

He wired a million dollars based on that diagnosis. This is as intense as it gets. The build-up for this moment will be another centerpiece in the episode.

Grace begins to have doubts on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Bill discusses Liam's so-called "experimental surgery" over speakerphone, he unknowingly raises red flags with two very important people, Dr. Bridget Forrester and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan.

As trained professionals, and more importantly, given the lack of clinical protocol in Grace's story, they are concerned. In today's episode, Bridget and Finn will begin to ask the right questions.

How could a doctor perform such controversial interventions without peer review or documentation? How could Liam's recovery be so accelerated? With every revelation, the cracks in Grace's account will grow wider.

Grace, for her part, will try to keep everything under control, but she may eventually succumb to the pressure.

Steffy and Hope Hold On to Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

Though a lot of suspicion surrounds Liam's treatment, Steffy and Hope will be able to hold on to the idea of Liam being saved. The two women, both undoubtedly experiencing deep love for Liam, will have emotional reactions to Bill's ongoing updates. While there won't be total trust in Grace's competence, the fact that Liam may be saved will be enough to momentarily put their doubts on hold.

The emotional weight of their response will be significant. As they open up about the possibility of Liam being saved, the moment will bring them ever so slightly closer to a tenuous peace. The scenes will contribute to a softer and more heartfelt element of an otherwise high-stakes episode.

Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor share a rare moment of unity on The Bold and the Beautiful

In an unexpected twist, Ridge Forrester, Brooke Logan, and Taylor Hayes will have their concern for Liam unite them. While their past interactions have largely kept them in one of the tumultuous love triangles in soap history, this episode introduces a whole new experience, one rooted in empathy and compassion.

They will all agree that Liam deserves to live, regardless of the complex history of their lives. This rare agreement will illustrate that despite their rivalries, there is a basic, inherent care for the people involved. Viewers can expect a moment of unexpected stillness amidst the emotional storm sweeping through the characters’ lives.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

