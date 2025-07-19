  • home icon
  The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (July 14 to July 18, 2025): Bill tried to sneak Liam out of hospital, while Brooke rekindled with Nick

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (July 14 to July 18, 2025): Bill tried to sneak Liam out of hospital, while Brooke rekindled with Nick

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:10 GMT
Brooke, Nick, Luna. Bill, and Liam (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
This past week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, from July 14 to 18, 2025, produced a string of shocking moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The Forrester and Spencer families were faced with tragedy and hard choices, as the aftereffects of a recent shooting continued to resonate throughout their lives.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Here's everything to know that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 14 to 18, 2025

youtube-cover
The Tragic Death of Luna Nozawa

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful began with a somber mood as Finn, Deacon, and Sheila grieved over the death of Luna Nozawa. Luna, who was the one who initiated the shooting incident, died from her wounds despite attempts to save her. The death shocked the community and significantly affected those around her, especially the closest people to her.

Poppy Nozawa, however, did not seem shaken by the loss of her daughter. This dichotomy suggested deeper, unresolved conflicts in their family life. For Finn, learning of Luna being his daughter before her death provided one more dimension of complexity to his sorrow.

Sheila, who had a complicated relationship with Luna, also grieved the loss of her granddaughter deeply, as she perceived a part of herself in the young woman.

Liam Spencer's Critical Condition and Bill's Desperate Measure

Liam Spencer was left in critical condition after being shot in the same encounter that resulted in Luna's death. Throughout the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam was unconscious, fighting for his life. Dr. Grace Buckingham was actively involved in his medical treatment, with Bill Spencer eagerly awaiting any prospect of hope.

On the other hand, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Hope shared a rare moment of solidarity in their fear for Liam. The stakes were extremely high, further complicated by the revelation of Liam fighting a brain tumor, making his recovery more difficult.

Further, Bill Spencer, consumed by guilt and driven to save his son, made a morally questionable choice. Bill didn't believe the hospital's bad news, so he secretly took unconscious Liam away from the building.

This move raised suspicions and concern among medical personnel such as Bridget and Finn, who had been impressed by Liam's strength. Bill intended to secure experimental cancer therapy at a private clinic, in the hands of Dr. Grace Buckingham.

This action highlighted Bill's resolve to give Liam every chance at survival, even if it meant violating the standard medical protocols.

Rekindling Romances

Amid the medical emergencies on The Bold and the Beautiful, other plots quietly progressed, foreshadowing future battles and allegiances. Brooke Logan and Nick Marone's affair started again, to the possible chagrin of Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes. This reunion sparked discussion about past habits and new intentions, especially as plans for a Forrester Creations trip to Italy were underway.

Further, Taylor was moved by Brooke's renewed relationship with ex-husband Nick, who recently showed up. Later, Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge all pledged to remain united and supportive of their daughters, Steffy and Hope, underscoring their mutual concern for Liam's uncertain destiny.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

Edited by Maithreyi S
Sportskeeda logo
