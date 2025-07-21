The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 21, 2025): Ivy yearned for Liam and her past while Liam got the news about his successful surgery

On July 21, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Ivy Forrester was shown feeling upset about not having reconnected with Liam Spencer, while Will and Katie shared some very good news.In addition to these developments, Doctor Bridget Forrester asked Doctor Grace Buckingham a lot of pressing questions regarding her decision to sign off on Liam's release to his father, Bill Spencer. Meanwhile, Liam reconnected with his daughters, Beth and Kelly.Everything that happened on the July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and The BeautifulOn the July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at Bill Spencer's mansion, Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan told Liam Spencer that his inoperable brain tumor had been successfully removed and he was not terminally ill anymore. Liam was overjoyed to learn that he would have enough time to watch both his young daughters grow up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan was shown worrying that the press release for the Italy show had not been sent out properly or on time. Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Ridge Forrester assured her that if she needed to cancel owing to Liam's illness, there was still time.During Ridge and Brooke's conversation, Katie Forrester and Will Spencer entered the room and declared that they had incredible news to share. Will and Katie shared that Liam's experimental brain surgery had been successful, and that the surgeon had entirely removed his tumor. Will shared that he would have more time to spend with his elder brother.Will tried to speak to Ridge about Bill and how he had been struggling with guilt about letting Luna Nozawa loose in the city. However, Ridge did not budge and said that Bill's actions had gravely put his daughter in danger. Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations design office on The Bold and The Beautiful, Electra asked Ivy if she was doing all right. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIvy shared how she missed Liam and that he had been there for her during one of the lowest phases of her life. She told Electra about how she and Liam had shared a moment at II Giardino right before he got sick. One of the main reasons behind Ivy coming back to Los Angeles was that Liam was there.She had been having a tough time trying to come to terms with the fact that she could potentially have to bid him goodbye forever, as she was unaware of his brain tumor surgery being successful.At the hospital, Doctor Grace Buckingham was shown typing on her laptop when Doctor Bridget Forrester came over to her and asked her questions about why she had signed off on Liam's release to Bill without informing anybody else. Grace replied that she did not have time to talk to Bridget. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Bill Spencer's place, Bill shares with Liam the news that he will make a full recovery, and his tumor is completely gone. John Finn Finnegan and Bill spoke about how miraculous Liam's case was, and Finn felt suspicious of Grace's involvement in Liam's recovery.At the hospital, Bridget is suspicious of Grace's intentions, recalling how she and Finn were told Liam's tumor was inoperable and his early release was odd. Meanwhile, Grace receives confirmation of a bank wire from Bill, and she begins to panic. At Bill's house, Bill tells Hope and Steffy that he agreed to Grace's experimental surgery to save Liam. Liam, who is not recovering after his operation, is seen spending an emotional moment with his daughters, Kelly and Beth. Meanwhile, at the end of the episode in The Bold and The Beautiful, Grace is seen transferring the million-dollar deposit to her account while hyperventilating.Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.