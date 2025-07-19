The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Liam’s surgery results, Taylor braces for heartbreak, and Brooke eyes a future with Nick

Fans can expect big things this week, July 21 - 25, on The Bold and the Beautiful with more medical updates, romantic transitions, and important decisions for Ridge, Taylor, Brooke, and Liam. The weekly preview indicates that the results of Liam's surgery are now available.There will be a mix of trepidation and hope. Taylor is still in wedding planning mode, but the strain may begin to show as Ridge does not seem fully focused at times.Meanwhile, Brooke is starting to think about life after Ridge now that Nick Marone is back in the picture. There are emotional stakes present, as it is bound to be a week full of drama and monumental turns on The Bold and the Beautiful. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiam’s medical procedure has preliminary outcomes on The Bold and the Beautiful Liam Spencer's medical procedure will soon be center stage. Bill Spencer waits for updates from the surgery center. Bill Spencer made a big emotional and financial commitment to back this procedure, and soon will learn if this will produce the desired result.Dr. Grace Buckingham will relay preliminary medical information to Bill soon after the medical procedure, giving Bill an idea of what is coming next for Liam's recovery. It will be too early to know if Liam has made a full recovery; however, the early prognosis will give indications of Liam's response.In the meantime, John &quot;Finn&quot; Finnegan may begin to get concerned about Grace's behavior. Her nervous behavior and unwillingness to share certain details may well get Finn to take a deeper dive into her background and her colleague's qualifications, leading to the uncovering of very complicated issues with Liam's treatment story. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor’s wedding fantasies could start to fade on The Bold and the Beautiful As Taylor Hayes thinks about her wedding plans with Ridge Forrester, she will try to think positively as they have moved passed the Italy debacle, although it’s unclear if Ridge can put his full attention on their wedding plans.Although Taylor has kept it together publicly and remained calm, Brooke's seemingly never-ending presence in Ridge's life could start to awaken old insecurities. The emotional fallout could become even worse, considering Taylor can feel Ridge's mind beginning to drift toward his ex-lover.What Taylor does not know is that Ridge's internal dilemma can only grow in intensity given Brooke's potential romance with Nick Marone. If Ridge begins to doubt his choices, Taylor may find her engagement to Ridge on rocky ground. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke opens herself up to a new beginning with Nick on The Bold and the Beautiful Brooke Logan's stay in Italy might signify the beginnings of something new as she reconnects with Nick Marone. Their shared past, along with Nick's recent invitation, should force Brooke to contemplate what life could be like with him around.As the week progresses, Brooke will begin to imagine a future not pertaining to Ridge. With Nick's intentions clear, she may feel like their relationship has the potential to deepen in its seriousness.This will not go unnoticed. While Ridge may be tied to Taylor, he may find indications of jealousy surfacing as he watches Brooke slowly slide away. His internal struggle should begin to intensify, leading up to a significant shift in his romantic affiliations by the end of the month on The Bold and the Beautiful.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.