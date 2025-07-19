What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 21, 2025)?

Spoilers for the upcoming July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that things will get extremely interesting for the residents of Los Angeles. Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers reveal that Doctor Grace Buckingham's plan will have a major flaw, and things will not go as she had anticipated and expected.John Finn Finnegan will also try to investigate how exactly Liam Spencer was released from the hospital into Bill Spencer's care. In addition to these developments, Sheila Sharpe will intrude on Liam Spencer and Steffy Forrester's conversation at the Spencer mansion.What to expect from the upcoming July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulIn the upcoming July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer, Liam Spencer's father, will finally receive the test results of Liam's MRI scan from Doctor Grace Buckingham. The test results will finally prove that Liam's brain tumor was fully removed and gone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill will not want to care about what exactly had happened during the operative procedure and will celebrate since he would be filled with hope that Liam would survive and would not be terminally ill anymore. However, spoilers for the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will show that John Finn Finnegan will be suspicious still, regarding Liam's condition.Finn will play detective in the upcoming episodes of the show and find out from Bill that Doctor Grace Buckingham and her colleague had been the ones who had carried out the experimental surgery at a private clinic. Spoilers reveal that Grace will have a major roadblock coming up in her plan and potentially face consequences for the same.The plot suggests that Grace should have tried to keep her name out of the entire situation, and spoilers reveal that had she asked Bill not to take her name to Liam, he would have obliged out of gratitude. Spoilers reveal that Grace will fall into trouble soon since she has been extremely greedy and hasty in trying to get her hands on the one million dollars that Bill had to pay to her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Finn will have some difficult questions for Grace that she will not have the right answers for. Grace will get agitated and raise more suspicions. Finn will also consult Doctor Bridget Forrester and try to get her opinion and take on the situation.Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Finn and Bridget will have a long, drawn-out conversation with each other and find out that Grace had pulled off an incredible scam regarding Liam's surgery.The plot suggests that Grace might have ended up making up the entire diagnosis of Liam's inoperable brain tumor to try to get her hands on a huge check from Bill Spencer's pocket. Spoilers of The Bold and the Beautiful hint that Grace will have pulled this off due to the debt crisis that she had been struggling with. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinn will try his best to get to the bottom of everything that has happened, and Grace might face arrest.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.