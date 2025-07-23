The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 23, 2025): Ridge and Nick fight while Daphne returns to Forrester Creations

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on July 23, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Donna and Taylor Hayes had an intense conversation with each other, and Donna ended up giving Taylor a reality check. Nick Marone created problems for Ridge Forrester regarding his relationship with Brooke Logan.In addition to these developments, Daphne Rose, who had quit her job at Forrester Creations because of her romantic feelings for Carter Walton, ended up returning to the city. Meanwhile, Eric Forrester and Carter had a conversation about gathering materials for their fashion show.Everything that happened on the July 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn the July 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Brooke Logan met with Ridge Forrester and had a conversation with him. Brooke proposed that both of them forgive each other and try to find a way back into each other's lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRidge shared that Brooke's proposal sounded a lot like a threat to him that either he could come back into her life or she would end up bringing Nick Marone to Italy with her. Brooke told Ridge that he loved her more than he ever loved Taylor Hayes, and that was when Nick Marone walked in on their conversation.Nick seemed to be taken aback by their abrupt closeness and got on a phone call to confirm an order of silk cloth for the company on The Bold and the Beautiful. Nick and Brooke had a private conversation, where he offered to show her around Italy in his own way and said that he would take her to visit the Isle of Capri.Meanwhile, at the Forrester mansion, Steffy Forrester and Taylor discussed how relieved both of them were that Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery had gone well and that he was not terminally ill anymore. Taylor then spoke to Steffy about Brooke accompanying Ridge to his Italy trip and said that she wished Brooke would not go, and so did Steffy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor also opened up about how she felt that while Eric, Ridge's father, respected her, he would rather that Ridge get together with Brooke instead of her. Donna came into their conversation and spoke about how Brooke was only interested in one man on The Bold and the Beautiful, and that was Ridge.Meanwhile, at the design office at Forrester Creations, Eric and Ridge seemed to be worried about their upcoming silk order when they smelled a familiar perfume. Daphne Rose, their former employee, came into the room, and both of them greeted her warmly, saying they were happy she was back.Carter and Daphne had a chance to catch up with each other while picking out gowns for the company's trip to Italy. Ridge complained to Eric about Nick and said that under no circumstances did he want Nick to travel to Italy while they were there. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick and Brooke spent time together, which was interrupted by Ridge, and following that, Ridge and Nick ended up getting into a fight with each other. He also accused Nick of being an opportunist.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.