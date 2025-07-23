The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 23, 2025): Ridge and Nick fight while Daphne returns to Forrester Creations

  • home icon
By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:52 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on July 23, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Donna and Taylor Hayes had an intense conversation with each other, and Donna ended up giving Taylor a reality check. Nick Marone created problems for Ridge Forrester regarding his relationship with Brooke Logan.

In addition to these developments, Daphne Rose, who had quit her job at Forrester Creations because of her romantic feelings for Carter Walton, ended up returning to the city. Meanwhile, Eric Forrester and Carter had a conversation about gathering materials for their fashion show.

Everything that happened on the July 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On the July 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Brooke Logan met with Ridge Forrester and had a conversation with him. Brooke proposed that both of them forgive each other and try to find a way back into each other's lives.

Ridge shared that Brooke's proposal sounded a lot like a threat to him that either he could come back into her life or she would end up bringing Nick Marone to Italy with her. Brooke told Ridge that he loved her more than he ever loved Taylor Hayes, and that was when Nick Marone walked in on their conversation.

Nick seemed to be taken aback by their abrupt closeness and got on a phone call to confirm an order of silk cloth for the company on The Bold and the Beautiful. Nick and Brooke had a private conversation, where he offered to show her around Italy in his own way and said that he would take her to visit the Isle of Capri.

Meanwhile, at the Forrester mansion, Steffy Forrester and Taylor discussed how relieved both of them were that Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery had gone well and that he was not terminally ill anymore. Taylor then spoke to Steffy about Brooke accompanying Ridge to his Italy trip and said that she wished Brooke would not go, and so did Steffy.

Taylor also opened up about how she felt that while Eric, Ridge's father, respected her, he would rather that Ridge get together with Brooke instead of her. Donna came into their conversation and spoke about how Brooke was only interested in one man on The Bold and the Beautiful, and that was Ridge.

Meanwhile, at the design office at Forrester Creations, Eric and Ridge seemed to be worried about their upcoming silk order when they smelled a familiar perfume. Daphne Rose, their former employee, came into the room, and both of them greeted her warmly, saying they were happy she was back.

Carter and Daphne had a chance to catch up with each other while picking out gowns for the company's trip to Italy. Ridge complained to Eric about Nick and said that under no circumstances did he want Nick to travel to Italy while they were there.

Nick and Brooke spent time together, which was interrupted by Ridge, and following that, Ridge and Nick ended up getting into a fight with each other. He also accused Nick of being an opportunist.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
