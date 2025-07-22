  • home icon
  What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 22, 2025)?

What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 22, 2025)?

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:27 GMT
Ridge, Brooke, Ric, Finn & Liam (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
Ridge, Brooke, Ric, Finn & Liam (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on July 22, 2025, fans can expect a whirlwind series of events that will leave them stunned. Eric confirms that the trip to Italy is still on, while the miraculous recovery of Liam leaves everyone in shock.

On the other hand, Nick makes a romantic gesture that will captivate Brookle Logan. This adds a layer of complexity to his already strained relationship with his half-brother, Ridge Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history. The current plot of the daytime series revolves around the complex love affairs and shocking medical emergencies that have kept the fans on the edge.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

What to expect from the upcoming episode of

The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 22, 2025

Liam Spencer’s recovery

As seen in the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer was caught up in the middle of a gunshot scene between Luna, Steffy, and Sheila. Due to his existing terminal illness (brain tumor), his recovery seemed difficult.

The upcoming episode spoilers suggest that he has recovered and been discharged. The discharge file was signed by Dr. Grace Buckingham, the doctor who has been heading Liam's case.

Elsewhere, Dr. Finn and Dr. Bridget grow suspicious of Grace and her claims of saving Liam's life. As seen in the previous episode, Bill Spencer surprised viewers by offering $1 million to the doctor to help save his son's life. It was more because of the guilt, as he was the one who bailed Luna out of Jail, thus endangering several Lives.

Eric's heartfelt speech & the big announcement

Meanwhile, more positive can be expected in The Bold and the Beautiful as Eric Forrester gives a heartwarming speech. The speech might highlight the importance of the time we have with our loved ones. Liam's miraculous recovery may have influenced the chain of thought.

In his speech, he will also share the exciting news that the trip to Italy is still on. This trip holds a special place as it might be a turning point in several existing and new relationships. New ones since Nick Marone is back in Los Angeles pursuing Brooke Logan.

Nick's romantic move towards Brooke

The July 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will include an important development for Nick Maron and Brook Logan. With the confirmation of the journey to Italy, Nick saw a suitable moment to let his feelings be known.

His previous history is rich in passion and drama, and Nick's frequent affection for Brooke has always been a fork in favor of Ridge. This overture is not a subtle signal. This is a direct and undisputed declaration of his interest, leaving Brooke in a difficult position.

Brooke is caught in a continuous tug-of-war between Ridge and Nick for years, and this latest step will undoubtedly intensify the pressure on it. However, Brooke's reaction to Nick's romantic gesture will be an important moment. It can indicate a major change in his emotional landscape and potentially rule over a fierce rivalry between Ridge and Nick.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+

