Who plays Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Nick Marone returned to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline in June 2025. Portrayed by actor-singer Jack Wagner, Nick has a complicated history in the soap's plot. While being the half-brother of Ridge Forrester, Nick has moved in and out of the story. They share Massimo Marone as their father.Over his years on The Bold and the Beautiful, he has been married to many women, including Taylor, Brooke, and her daughter, Bridget, and shared long romances with them. Moreover, he had relationships with Katie and Agnes as well. He has a son, Jack Marone, with Brooke, although carried by Taylor.The current The Bold and the Beautiful plot pitches Nick against Ridge again. While the former wants Brooke's romantic attention, the latter looks to settle down in matrimony with his former wife, Taylor. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Brooke hopes for reunion with Ridge. Nick's return to the long-running CBS daily soap intends to give tough competition to Ridge on the matters of the heart.A glimpse at The Bold and the Beautiful guest star, Jack Wagner Jack was born as Peter John Wagner II in October 1959. While raised and schooled in Missouri, Wagner later joined the University of Arizona's drama department. His acting career started with the 1982 cable soap, A New Day in Eden.Wagner became a household name after playing Frisco Jones on General Hospital. He played one half of the Jones SuperCouple with his then-wife, Kristina Wagner, who plays Felicia in the soap. Some of his popular television projects include Melrose Place, Santa Barbara, Sunset Beach, Titans, When Calls the Heart, Hot in Cleveland, and many more.The four films featuring Wagner are Play Murder for Me, Artificial Lies, Cupid's Prey and Falling for Christmas. Wagner anchored the 1998 and 1999 Miss Universe shows. He was also a contestant in 2012's Dancing with the Stars. Wagner started playing the guitar as a teenager. He followed his career in music with six albums, including All I Need and Lighting Up the Night. Many of his singles made it to the popularity charts. His musical talents landed him appearances on television shows like The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, American Bandstand and Soul Train.He was also part of musical theatres, which include notable titles like West Side Story, Jekyll &amp; Hyde and Grease. Many of his songs have been used in General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful.The Bold and the Beautiful: Current plot dynamics surrounding Jack Wagner's Nick After arriving in LA on June 16, 2025, Nick Marone met Brooke and enquired after her. He later visited Il Giardino and overheard Taylor proposing marriage to Ridge. As the two got engaged, Nick rushed to Brooke to inform her about the heartbreaking news. He asked her to choose a different option than pining for her missing man.Tuesday's episode, dated July 22, 2025, found Nick proposing to take Brooke to Naples and making a visit to his shipyard. He wanted to show her the making of his new cruiser. Brooke considered the idea of taking him along with her to Italy. While Eric did not object, Ridge was against having Nick with them in Italy.On one hand, Ridge badmouthed the other man, while on the other, Brooke asked him to reconsider his commitment to Taylor. Since Ridge will remain engaged and reject Brooke's reunion offer, she will likely travel to Italy with her sailor admirer. Whether Brooke accepts his romantic advances remains to be seen.Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Jack Wagner as Nick gets closer to Brooke in the upcoming episodes.