What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 23, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is slated to release on July 23, 2025. Fans of the show can expect increased tensions as Finn becomes more suspicious of Liam's unexpected recovery. In the meantime, the web of lies regarding Grace Buckingham is set to unravel, potentially to the point of her desperate bid to escape Los Angeles.This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will also focus on Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor's love triangle, as Eric Forrester continues his quest to get Ridge back together with Brooke. This might lay the groundwork for a thrilling showdown ahead of the Italy excursion.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.What to expect from upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 23, 2025?Finn's increasing suspicion of Liam's recoveryAs seen in the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer has recovered from his terminal illness. Dr. John &quot;Finn&quot; Finnegan is confused by Liam's remarkably quick healing from what was thought to be an inoperable tumor.This growing suspicion can take Finn down the path of inquiry, potentially revealing the truth behind Liam's unexpected cure and also highlighting the circumstances of his vanishing from the hospital. The story alludes to the possibility that Liam's recovery may not be as simple as it appears, perhaps through experimental therapy or a misdiagnosis, which Finn is ready to expose.The unraveling of Grace Buckingham's deception View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the July 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Grace Buckingham is in a vulnerable situation. Having just collected a big million-dollar payment from Bill Spencer, her wicked activities are coming under scrutiny. This week's episode should find out more about what Grace is up to, with speculation pointing towards her wish to leave Los Angeles.This desperate attempt to flee is expected to raise suspicions and a possible legal action concerning her role in Liam's purported treatment or some ulterior motives she may have.The Forrester-Logan-Hayes love triangle and Eric's interference View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe love triangle between Ridge Forrester, Brooke Logan, and Taylor Hayes remains on the go on The Bold and the Beautiful. Meanwhile, as Taylor and Nick Marone are secretly plotting to keep Ridge and Brooke away from each other, Eric Forrester is trying to do the opposite.While publicly backing Ridge and Taylor's relationship, Eric seems to be covertly scheming to reunite Ridge with Brooke. This patriarchal interference may set the stage for a dynamic showdown as the Italy outing approaches. Eric's motives are still of interest, but his actions are likely to upset the current romantic status quo among the daily soap's central families.The trip to Italy next time is previewed as a turning point when Ridge will undergo something that irreparably alters the view of his love life.Watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.