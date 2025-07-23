  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 23, 2025)?

What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 23, 2025)?

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 23, 2025 13:27 GMT
Taylor, Ridge, Eric, Brooke, Nick (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
Taylor, Ridge, Eric, Brooke, Nick (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is slated to release on July 23, 2025. Fans of the show can expect increased tensions as Finn becomes more suspicious of Liam's unexpected recovery. In the meantime, the web of lies regarding Grace Buckingham is set to unravel, potentially to the point of her desperate bid to escape Los Angeles.

Ad

This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will also focus on Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor's love triangle, as Eric Forrester continues his quest to get Ridge back together with Brooke. This might lay the groundwork for a thrilling showdown ahead of the Italy excursion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

What to expect from upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 23, 2025?

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Finn's increasing suspicion of Liam's recovery

As seen in the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer has recovered from his terminal illness. Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan is confused by Liam's remarkably quick healing from what was thought to be an inoperable tumor.

This growing suspicion can take Finn down the path of inquiry, potentially revealing the truth behind Liam's unexpected cure and also highlighting the circumstances of his vanishing from the hospital. The story alludes to the possibility that Liam's recovery may not be as simple as it appears, perhaps through experimental therapy or a misdiagnosis, which Finn is ready to expose.

Ad

The unraveling of Grace Buckingham's deception

Ad

In the July 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Grace Buckingham is in a vulnerable situation. Having just collected a big million-dollar payment from Bill Spencer, her wicked activities are coming under scrutiny. This week's episode should find out more about what Grace is up to, with speculation pointing towards her wish to leave Los Angeles.

This desperate attempt to flee is expected to raise suspicions and a possible legal action concerning her role in Liam's purported treatment or some ulterior motives she may have.

Ad

The Forrester-Logan-Hayes love triangle and Eric's interference

Ad

The love triangle between Ridge Forrester, Brooke Logan, and Taylor Hayes remains on the go on The Bold and the Beautiful. Meanwhile, as Taylor and Nick Marone are secretly plotting to keep Ridge and Brooke away from each other, Eric Forrester is trying to do the opposite.

While publicly backing Ridge and Taylor's relationship, Eric seems to be covertly scheming to reunite Ridge with Brooke. This patriarchal interference may set the stage for a dynamic showdown as the Italy outing approaches. Eric's motives are still of interest, but his actions are likely to upset the current romantic status quo among the daily soap's central families.

Ad

The trip to Italy next time is previewed as a turning point when Ridge will undergo something that irreparably alters the view of his love life.

Watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.

Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.

She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.

If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications