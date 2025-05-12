What role does Lisa Yamada play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Lisa Yamada, who plays Luna Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful, has landed a new gig—and it’s a big one. In May 2025, Deadline reported that Yamada has joined the cast of Elle, Prime Video’s upcoming prequel series to Legally Blonde. The project, backed by Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, will follow a teenage Elle Woods during her high school years in Bel Air.

Ad

Lisa Yamada's character arc in The Bold and the Beautiful began in September 2023 as a sweet, wide-eyed intern at Forrester Creations. Raised by her free-spirited mother, Poppy Nozawa, Luna claimed she was in L.A. to follow her dream of working in fashion.

But almost right away, red flags started showing. Her aunt, Dr. Li Nozawa, warned her to leave the company, reminding her of past family drama and demanding she quit.

Ad

Trending

Everything you need to know about Lisa Yamada's Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna resisted yet grew close to R.J. Forrester, who became her boyfriend. She also clashed with Li, accusing her of cutting her and her mother off from the family. While dating R.J., Luna accidentally took drugged mints from her mother’s purse at a party, got dizzy, and ended up in Zende Dominguez’s bed. She told both Zende and Poppy that she thought Zende was R.J., but later admitted to Steffy that it was the best s*x of her life, and she always knew it was Zende.

Ad

She kept the secret for weeks before telling R.J., who punched Zende. Afterward, Luna’s focus shifted to billionaire Bill Spencer Jr. When Poppy revealed they had a one-night stand years ago, Luna hoped Bill was her dad. Two DNA tests confirmed he wasn’t—though Luna kissed him twice anyway and kept that from her mother and boyfriend.

Soon, Luna learned about Tom Starr, who was a former musician and a homeless man. She found his letters and realized he was a threat to her ambitions. When he was found dead of an overdose, and her friend Paul “Hollis” Hollister died the same way soon after, Luna faked concern and cried to her mother and Bill.

Ad

The police arrested Poppy based on planted evidence found in her old apartment. Luna told Detective Baker that Poppy confessed, securing her mother’s arrest. Steffy Forrester eventually caught Luna kissing Bill. She panicked, drugged Steffy’s iced tea, locked her in a cage, and left her in an empty building scheduled for demolition. She continued lying to everyone while pretending to care for her jailed mother.

Finn began investigating when Steffy disappeared and found Luna’s hidden cage and rescued his wife. Luna tried to escape, shoved her aunt Li, and blamed her mother for her choices. She was arrested for murder, kidnapping, and obstruction.

Ad

Everything you need to know about The Bold and the Beautiful star Lisa Yamada

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Lisa Yamada has been steadily building her acting career for over a decade, with credits across film and television. One of her earliest roles came in 2012, when she appeared as Angela in the indie movie Smashed. From there, her career graph was filled with one-episode appearances on shows like The Haunted Hathaways, Extant, and Uncle Buck.

Ad

In 2020, she played Serena Wong in two episodes of Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. That same year, she appeared in Never Have I Ever as Meghan, getting her foot inside the door with Netflix’s young adult audience.

She also played Parker Tanaka in the second season of Freeform’s Cruel Summer in 2023, a show known for its shifting timelines and high school drama. That role was her most substantial before landing the part of Luna Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

On the big screen, she appeared in the 2023 thriller Missing as Alison, where she was part of a story involving a girl tracking her mother through digital clues. In 2025, she had a guest appearance on The Rookie as Louisa. Altogether, Yamada has over 20 credits to her name and continues adding more.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More