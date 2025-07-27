  • home icon
  The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 27, 2025 08:45 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from July 28 to August 1, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to be extremely dramatic and heated. According to the spoilers, Ridge Forrester, Eric Forrester, and Brooke Logan will travel to Naples and Capri, Italy, on a business trip for Forrester Creations. Nick Marone would also accompany them.

Meanwhile, Bridget Forrester and John "Finn" Finnegan will question Dr. Grace Buckingham's decision to approve Liam Spencer's release. In addition, Hope Logan will feel extremely insecure about Daphne Rose returning to Forrester Creations and getting close to her boyfriend, Carter Walton.

3 major developments to expect on the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025

1) Ridge, Eric, and Brooke travel to Italy, with Nick also accompanying them to Naples and Capri

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Ridge, Eric, and Brooke will travel to Naples and Capri, Italy, at the shoot locations for Forrester Creations. Nick Marone will also join them in Italy, hoping to spend time with Brooke and make the trip as romantic as possible.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episodes of the show, Nick will buy an engagement ring for Brooke and make plans to propose to her. He will take Brooke out on a romantic boat ride, but the two of them might encounter some issues. Spoilers suggest that Brooke will end up having a water accident, and Ridge will spot her and dive into the water to rescue her.

Further spoilers indicate that Ridge may finally give in to rekindling his relationship with Brooke, ultimately breaking Taylor Hayes's heart. Meanwhile, Nick will end up being heartbroken as well and will leave Italy.

2) Bridget Forrester and John Finn Finnegan end up grilling Dr. Grace Buckingham

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Dr. Grace Buckingham will have a tough time. A lot of suspicion will pile up around her, and she will feel extremely cornered. Dr. Bridget Forrester and John Finn Finnegan will grill her with questions regarding her decision to sign off on Liam Spencer's release.

Spoilers hint that Grace may have made up the entire story about Liam's brain tumor and scammed Bill Spencer for one million dollars for a fake surgery procedure. Finn will expose her deception, and Grace will either be arrested or try to flee in an attempt to bypass the charges made against her.

3) Hope Logan gets insecure when she realizes that Daphne Rose is back

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Hope Logan will feel extremely insecure as Daphne Rose returns to Forrester and begins trying to get close to her partner, Carter Walton. Carter and Hope will face some roadblocks in their relationship. Hope will see Carter and Daphne having a conversation and feel insecure about her relationship.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Edited by Shubham Soni
