The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Nick stir trouble in Italy, Ridge and Brooke reunite at sea, and fashion takes center stage

Shifting relationships and romances mark The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming episodes for the week of July 28, 2025. As the Forresters take a business trip to Italy, Nick plans to stick with Brooke. While he wants to woo his lady love, he also has a deal with Taylor to keep Brooke away from Ridge. Meanwhile, Eric seems to vote in favor of the Ridge-Brooke reunion, but the man in question wants to stay committed to his fiancée.The previous week of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the aftermath of Luna's shooting fiasco. While Sheila survived with eight toes, Luna presumably died from her gunshot wound. Liam was saved, but Grace performed a shady secret surgery on him, to Finn and Bridget's surprise. Liam's procedure was declared a success, and he was allowed to go home to rest in Bill's care.When Sheila visited Liam to enquire after his recovery, Steffy thanked her for saving her life. Later, Steffy and Liam declared their love for each other. Elsewhere, Daphne returned to town and declared to have missed Carter, who reciprocated in similar terms. The long-running CBS daily soap also saw little Kelly and Beth welcome their father back to good health.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Bold and the Beautiful: Nick throws his weight about in Italy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick offered to show Brooke around Italy, the way he loves the place. He wanted to take her to Capri. However, secretly, he made a pact with Taylor to keep Brooke away from Ridge. Since it suits his purpose as well, he is determined to impress Brooke, as he believes he is the best man for her.As such, he will likely do everything in his power. The soap’s spoilers suggest Nick will likely plan some mischievous moves to have fun with Brooke. His interference may cause problems in the company's business plans. Moreover, he may expect to steal Brooke away from various official meetings.The Bold and the Beautiful fans will also likely see Nick Marone getting a boat to take her for a ride, but it's too late. Whether he manages to take her on his vessel and lays out a proposal remains to be seen.Also read: Who plays Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the characterThe Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke gets a sea trip with Ridge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Brooke has been insisting that Ridge loves her, the latter has so far stayed committed to Taylor. As such, Brooke is expected to steal romantic moments with Ridge. While Ridge will maintain that their trip to Italy is purely official, The Bold and the Beautiful fans may find him giving in to spending relaxed time with Brooke.The soap's spoilers suggest that Brooke and Ridge will take a boat ride together. While Brooke is expected to enjoy her time with her &quot;destiny&quot;, Ridge will likely have a nice time on the sea as well.This may leave Nick concerned since he plans to keep them apart. As such, he may ride his boat alongside the former couple to distract Brooke. The spoilers hint that Brooke may enjoy all the attention from the two men. Whether Nick manages to get Brooke's attention as he planned remains to be seen.Also read: The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)The Bold and the Beautiful: Forrester Creations launches a new lineThe reason for Forrester's trip to Italy is to launch a new fashion line. As such, Brooke, Ridge, and Eric will be seen busy with various business tasks connected to the same. There may be some ramp walks coming up.As the spoilers predict, Eric Forrester will be raising a toast to their new line, followed by a speech. He will likely be flanked by his two aides, Ridge and Brooke. The trio will have a huge audience as Forrester Creations gets ready to flaunt its latest collections. Brooke will likely present the designs and help promote the line.Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of July 28, 2025, as Italy presents the ideal backdrop for romantic twists.