The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Excitement and romance mark the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, while some tensions are likely to afflict people left behind in town. With the Forrester Creations' show in Italy slated in the coming weeks, Eric has his two aides with him to launch their new line. The romantic triangle between Ridge, Brooke and Nick is expected to present much drama.Meanwhile, the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented Liam's condition after his medical ordeal. While nothing much was revealed about Liam's shady surgery in an unknown clinic by Dr. Grace and her colleague, Finn and Bridget were concerned about what went into the decision. Meanwhile, Grace received $1 million from Bill for the procedure and sent Liam home with his father.Elsewhere, Nick cajoled his lady love into consenting to tour Italy with him. As such, Brooke declared to the rest of her team that Nick was coming along. Ridge disapproved of the decision while Eric pushed him to accept his love and protectiveness for Brooke. Meanwhile, the long-running CBS daily soap saw Nick get into a deal with Taylor to keep Brooke away from Ridge.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke has a saviorThe Italian trip is on, and Brooke will be presenting the new line on the ramp. The soap's spoilers suggest Brooke will also make time for sightseeing in the European fashion capital. As per the video teaser, Brooke will enjoy a boat ride on the sea. She will likely have her only love, Ridge, with her as company.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint at Brooke facing an accident. While the exact cause of the situation is as yet unknown, she may go over the boat's edge into the water. As she seems to drown, Ridge will do his best to save her. He may panic at the idea of losing his longtime &quot;destiny&quot;.This may also make him realize the depth of his feelings for her. Whether he opens up about his love and gets back with her remains to be seen. He may also end up hurting Taylor in the process.Also Read: The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)The Bold and the Beautiful: Nick scrambles to impressNick has been trying to pursue Brooke romantically. He even asked her to choose the man she deserved, meaning himself. However, Brooke remained steadfast in her love for Ridge. As such, Nick Marone planned to woo her in Italy and possibly propose marriage on the Mediterranean Sea.However, the soap's spoilers suggest that he may not be able to keep track of Brooke's engagements. As such, she will likely go sailing with Ridge, leaving Nick frustrated. He may get another boat to follow them since he will want to spy on them and keep them apart. Whether he gets the chance to propose remains to be seen.Meanwhile, Brooke may have an accident, and he may fail to grab the opportunity to save her and be her hero. As Brooke gets closer to Ridge, Nick may find himself desperate to break them apart.The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn probes Liam's medical procedure View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Monday's episode, dated July 28, 2025, showed, Finn looked at Liam's surgery incision. He was surprised at the small size of the incision. To top it, he and Bridget have been discussing Dr. Grace's secretive and questionable actions.The upcoming episodes will find Finn sleuthing on the senior doctor's movements and decisions. With Steffy and his children out of town, Finn can devote enough time to his investigations. He will have Bridget as his aide. If he learns about the huge sum Bill paid for the procedure, he may be tempted to look deeper into Dr.Grace Buckingham's finances.Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Meanwhile, Forrester Creations will have a glamorous event in Italy with famous designer, Luisa Beccaria, expected to collaborate with the fashion house. Incidentally, FC has named their latest collection, &quot;Capril&quot;. Tune into The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday to catch the elegant show-stopping event on CBS.