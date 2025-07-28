The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 28, 2025): Bill asked for Liam's forgiveness while Taylor gave something memorable to Ridge

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 28, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Taylor Hayes gave Ridge Forrester something to remember her and their relationship. Bill Spencer asked for Liam Spencer's forgiveness at the Spencer mansion.Meanwhile, things got difficult for Doctor Grace Buckingham, who had been heavily questioned by both John Finn Finnegan and Doctor Bridget Forrester. In addition to these developments, Steffy Forrester and Finn shared a kiss with each other.Everything that happened on the July 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn the July 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester and her partner, John Finn Finnegan, kissed each other. She said that she and the kids would miss him while they would be away, and she would not have gone if not for Liam's surgery having gone unsuccessfully. Finn told her about how Doctor Grace Buckingham had been avoiding him and not responding. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Spencer mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer found out that his father, Bill Spencer, had paid a million dollars to Grace for the experimental surgery without having the guarantee that everything would go well. He seemed to be angry at his father, but Bill said that he would do anything to make sure that Liam was safe.Bill added that he was extremely proud of the person that Liam had grown up to become. He admired his interpersonal relationships and the kind of father that he was to his kids. Bill admitted that he had a coat of armor all around his persona, which had made him successful in his business but ruined his personal life.Liam tearfully told his father that he admired him too, and Bill asked for Liam's forgiveness for having been cruel to him earlier. Both of them embraced each other, and Liam forgave his father for all their past grievances. Meanwhile, at the main Forrester Creations office on The Bold and The Beautiful, Eric Forrester and his son Ridge Forrester had a conversation with each other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEric told Ridge that he would continue to advise him to get back together with Brooke Logan, his former partner. At the design office, Brooke assured Taylor Hayes, Ridge's fiancée, that their upcoming trip to Italy was purely for business, but Taylor had other concerns. Taylor opened up about how she felt that Brooke would try her best to seduce Ridge and keep him away from her.Taylor left the room angrily, and Nick Marone came in. Nick showed Brooke his passport and added that he would also be accompanying her to her Italy trip. Taylor pulled Ridge into an embrace, and the two of them kissed each other. Ridge asked Taylor why she suddenly kissed him, and she told him that so that it would remind him of how much she would miss him.Finn went over to check in on Liam and was happy when he saw Liam was cheerful. He asked Liam to check his incisions and was surprised when he realized how small they appeared to be. Meanwhile, Grace Buckingham spied on them from outside the room. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.