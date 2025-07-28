What to expect from today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 28, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, fans can expect emotional moments that will leave them emotional. As Steffy decides to skip town for a while, Bill still feels regretful about his actions. On the other hand, the emotional goodbye between Finn and Steffy will make everyone sad. Romance is in the air as everyone gets ready for the Italy trip. Brooke looks forward to spending more time with Nick, while Ridge is with Taylor. The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises an emotional rollercoaster with twists that will keep fans guessing.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 28, 2025?Steffy takes a break with the kidsAs seen in the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy had been caught up in all the drama, which almost cost her life. However, Liam and Sheila came to the rescue, and this unexpected chain of events stirred up some major drama on the show. Anyhow, after learning that Luna has died and Liam has magically recovered from both his gunshot wounds and terminal illness, Steffy was at peace.In Friday's episode, she expressed gratitude to Liam for saving her life. She also said that she has decided to take a break and take a vacation with her children. She will also be seen saying goodbye to Finn for a while, which may lead to an emotional twist. She has decided to leave Los Angeles for a while to clear her mind of all the drama that recently took place.Bill still feels regretful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill, Liam's father, has been deeply regretful of his actions. Since he was the one who had released Luna from jail, only later to realize how dangerous she was really a revelation that shocked her. When he rushed to the hospital after the gunshot saga, he was not only devastated to know that Liam suffered a significant gunshot wound, but also that he had a brain tumor.However, he paid Dr. Grace a hefty amount of $1milliion to bring back his son, and magically it did happen. Not only did he recover from his wounds, but he was also declared tumor-free free which shocked Dr. Finn. Anyhow, speculations for the spoilers suggest that Bill is still filled with regret for his actions that nearly cost his son his life. He will be seen with Liam getting into deep conversations that would bring them close.Trip to Italy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, on The Bold and the Beautiful, everyone is set with packed bags as they head to Capri for their business vacation. Speculations suggest that Nick Marone will be making romantic gestures towards Brooke Logan. However, Taylor will also be seen kissing her fiancé goodbye for the trip. Things will get really interesting when Ridge witnesses Brooke growing closer to Nick.Will he be jealous of them coming closer, or will he let them be and enjoy his trip alone, as his fiancée is back in Los Angeles? The upcoming episodes will be filled with events that will leave the fans on the edge.Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.