The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 31, 2025): Sheila gets suspicious of Li while Brooke walks away from Ridge with Nick

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 31, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Sheila Sharpe had a sixth sense that Li Nozawa was lying to everyone regarding the burial site of Luna Nozawa and ended up questioning her.Meanwhile, Eric Forrester warned Nick Marone and made him feel like he should not try to get any closer to Brooke Logan. In addition to these developments, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester spent time together at the Forrester Creations office, and Li urged a comatose Luna to fight for her life.Everything that happened on the July 31, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn the July 31, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, in Italy, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester ended up arguing. Brooke seemed to be extremely conflicted about why she had traveled to Capri with him in the first place, since it brought back a lot of memories of when they used to be together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke screamed at him and said that all the press photographers wanted to continuously take pictures of him and her together. This made her extremely uncomfortable, especially since she also had to answer a lot of questions regarding Ridge's engagement with Taylor Hayes. She vowed on The Bold and the Beautiful that she would run away with Nick Marone instead and forget that she had ever met Ridge.Ridge tried to reassure Brooke that everyone was thrilled to meet her, but she felt otherwise. Brooke also opened up about the fact that it felt good for her to have somebody like Nick Marone, who yearned for her and desired her passionately, like Ridge used to.Meanwhile, at the party, Eric Forrester had a conversation with Nick Marone and said that he was not welcome there, but Nick tried to explain that he was just there for Brooke. Nick ended up confronting Eric about the fact that he was repeatedly trying to get Brooke and Ridge back together while also letting Ridge and Taylor Hayes stay at his house. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick spotted Ridge and Brooke arguing by the water and went up to them. He complained to Brooke about how Ridge had always tried to interfere between them and gave Brooke a chance to hold his hand instead and walk away from Ridge for once and for all. Brooke held Nick's hand and walked away while Ridge watched them on The Bold and the Beautiful.At the Forrester Creations design office, Electra Forrester and Will Spencer discussed how it would have been good if they had also been able to travel to Italy, and Will told Electra that she was one of the best models. At II Giardino, Sheila Sharpe asked Li Nozawa about where she could go to visit Luna's burial site and say goodbye to her, but Li remained tight-lipped.She refused to give any details to Sheila, who then shared that with Deacon and felt suspicious. Meanwhile, at Li's apartment, Luna lay unconscious in a hospital bed in a comatose state, hooked on to several medical devices. Li urged Luna to fight for her life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.