What to expect from today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 1, 2025)?

By Kritika Arora
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:59 GMT
Brooke Logan &amp; Nick Marone (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, scheduled to air on August 1, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn as plans fail and unexpected events take place. Nick's proposal is likely to go wrong, while Brooke gets hurt during the act. Besides, everyone is seen preparing for the upcoming fashion show in Capri.

On the other hand, on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers suggest that Eric and Ridge may be behind Nick's failed plans. The upcoming episode is set to stir tension and leave the fans on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on August 1, 2025?

Nick gears up for a proposal

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone is set to make a grand gesture that will leave everyone in shock. Notably, Nick's motive to accompany Brooke Logan to the business trip in Capri is to rekindle his relationship with her. He plans to propose to her in a boat; however, the boat gets broken.

Anyhow, he gets the boat up and running, taking her on a romantic ride followed by dinner. As seen, Nick is ready with an engagement ring, hoping Brooke says yes to be his wife again. As Brooke has also decided to close the Ridge chapter for now, she might just agree. However, things might not go as planned as Brooke is met with an accident, leaving Nick helpless.

Brooke's tragedy unfolds

Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful has now decided to move forward in her life with Nick Marone. She has invited Nick to her business trip; however, she is unaware of what is going to happen.

Spoilers suggest that Brooke, who is excited to go on a boat ride with Nick, might have a fallout, quite literally.

It is speculated that a dramatic event may occur during the upcoming boat ride. There are concerns that Brooke may accidentally fall from the boat and end up in the water, which may put her life at risk. Just when things seem serious, Ridge Forester is expected to come to her rescue, possibly protecting her from drowning and turning the situation into a moment of high emotion and suspense.

Eric's wish to bring back "Bridge"

Bridge, that is Brooke and Ridge, have been one of the most talked about couples on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Recently, the two have taken on different partners; Ridge is engaged to Taylor Hayes, and Brooke has rekindled her relationship with Nick Marone, her ex-husband, who recently returned to Los Angeles. However, Eric is determined and believes that the two of them are meant for each other.

During the trip, he asks Ridge to make a definitive choice between Taylor and Brooke. Anyhow, after Brooke falls into the water, Ridge, who will be saving her, might rethink his answer between Brooke and Taylor. Further, Ridge was visibly bothered after Nick's arrival, which sparked jealousy in him, hinting that he might still have feelings for Brooke.

To know what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful, catch the upcoming episodes on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.

Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.

She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.

If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie.

