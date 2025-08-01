What to expect from today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 1, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, scheduled to air on August 1, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn as plans fail and unexpected events take place. Nick's proposal is likely to go wrong, while Brooke gets hurt during the act. Besides, everyone is seen preparing for the upcoming fashion show in Capri.On the other hand, on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers suggest that Eric and Ridge may be behind Nick's failed plans. The upcoming episode is set to stir tension and leave the fans on the edge of their seats.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers. What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on August 1, 2025?Nick gears up for a proposalIn the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone is set to make a grand gesture that will leave everyone in shock. Notably, Nick's motive to accompany Brooke Logan to the business trip in Capri is to rekindle his relationship with her. He plans to propose to her in a boat; however, the boat gets broken.Anyhow, he gets the boat up and running, taking her on a romantic ride followed by dinner. As seen, Nick is ready with an engagement ring, hoping Brooke says yes to be his wife again. As Brooke has also decided to close the Ridge chapter for now, she might just agree. However, things might not go as planned as Brooke is met with an accident, leaving Nick helpless.Brooke's tragedy unfolds View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful has now decided to move forward in her life with Nick Marone. She has invited Nick to her business trip; however, she is unaware of what is going to happen. Spoilers suggest that Brooke, who is excited to go on a boat ride with Nick, might have a fallout, quite literally.It is speculated that a dramatic event may occur during the upcoming boat ride. There are concerns that Brooke may accidentally fall from the boat and end up in the water, which may put her life at risk. Just when things seem serious, Ridge Forester is expected to come to her rescue, possibly protecting her from drowning and turning the situation into a moment of high emotion and suspense.Eric's wish to bring back &quot;Bridge&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBridge, that is Brooke and Ridge, have been one of the most talked about couples on The Bold and the Beautiful. Recently, the two have taken on different partners; Ridge is engaged to Taylor Hayes, and Brooke has rekindled her relationship with Nick Marone, her ex-husband, who recently returned to Los Angeles. However, Eric is determined and believes that the two of them are meant for each other.During the trip, he asks Ridge to make a definitive choice between Taylor and Brooke. Anyhow, after Brooke falls into the water, Ridge, who will be saving her, might rethink his answer between Brooke and Taylor. Further, Ridge was visibly bothered after Nick's arrival, which sparked jealousy in him, hinting that he might still have feelings for Brooke.To know what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful, catch the upcoming episodes on CBS and Paramount+.