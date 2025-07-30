What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 30, 2025)?

  • home icon
By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:20 GMT
A still of Nick, Brooke and Ridge from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)
A still of Nick, Brooke and Ridge from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, a dramatic event is expected to shake up the existing relationships. Eric is determined to reunite Ridge and Brooke, while Nick is also planning a major romantic gesture toward Brooke.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated fashion show of Forrester Creations in Italy might face some challenges. Meanwhile, Li is secretly working to improve Luna's condition.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on July 30, 2025?

Eric tried to bring Ridge and Brooke back

The July 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will feature a key story involving a complicated love triangle among Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor. Eric Forrester may be shown making a final decision about his next chapter in life. He will be seen talking to Ridge about whether he wants to stay committed to Taylor or consider Brooke, as Eric believes the two are destined to be together.

However, whatever happens, Ridge will likely disappoint someone in this situation. If he chooses Taylor, Brooke will be heartbroken; if he chooses Brooke, Taylor will feel betrayed, especially now that he is in Italy on a business trip without her.

Nick Marone's romantic gesture

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone, who recently returned to Los Angeles, is making plans to reunite with his ex-wife, Brooke Logan. Additionally, Brooke asked if Nick would be interested in going to Italy with her. There, he plans to make a big romantic gesture. However, his plan involves a boat, which is still under repair.

Anyway, Nick's return has stirred some tensions, as Ridge feels envious of his comeback and his desire to pursue Brooke. Although he recently got engaged to Taylor, his jealousy leads fans to wonder if he still has feelings for Brooke.

Furthermore, this trip also includes a key event: the Forrester Creations fashion show. This event might highlight some key storylines, as in the previous fashion show, Eric made Brooke the showstopper and had her wear the wedding dress to jog Ridge's memory of the times they shared.

Li Finnegan's plan

Later, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li Finnegan, who declared Luna dead, is keeping her safe elsewhere and taking care of her while she recovers. This twist is set to create a dramatic turn in the upcoming episodes. Luna is a notorious character who has been behind quite a few villainous activities that endangered the lives of others.

However, after learning that Luna is no longer alive, everyone seemed at peace. Although her grandmother, Sheila Carter, mourned her loss, not everyone appeared upset; even her mother, Poppy, looked relieved. Still, this has left fans wondering whether Li is trying to save Luna out of love or if she has other motives behind her plan.

To know what's next on The Bold and the Beautiful, catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+

bell-icon Manage notifications