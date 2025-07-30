The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 29, 2025): Li has a shocking secret while Brooke and Nick go on a date in Italy

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 29, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Donna and Taylor Hayes had a conversation with each other and also a heated debate. Eric Forrester made sure to keep a watchful eye on Brooke Logan in Italy, since she was traveling with both Nick Marone and Ridge Forrester.Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan grilled Li Nozawa and asked her questions that eventually revealed her shocking secret. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan and Nick Marone were shown having a wonderful time in each other's company in Naples, Italy.Everything that happened on the July 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and The BeautifulOn the July 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Eric Forrester, Ridge Forrester, and Brooke Logan finally reached Italy on their Forrester Creations business trip, and all three of them admired the beauty of the Amalfi Coast. All three of them were escorted to the hotel, and then they were taken to the rooftop for a reception. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEric, Ridge, and Brooke all admired the views from the hotel and looked forward to their stay there. Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, on the dock of the coast, Nick Marone met with a man who showed him the way to his boat, and also the man, Luigi, who had been working on fixing it. The host asked Nick about what he had planned with the boat, and Nick said that he would take his lady love to a place where, if they kissed, legend has it that their love would have eternal life.Nick kept telling the host that everything needed to be perfect, and the man told him that there had been some issues regarding the boat's hydraulics, but Luigi and he were trying to get to the bottom of the issue. At the rooftop reception, Nick suddenly appeared and greeted Brooke.Nick asked Brooke out on a date, and she laughed and agreed, and the happy couple kissed each other, while Eric Forrester watched them from a distance. At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and The Beautiful, Donna and Taylor ended up discussing how Taylor had received a text message from Ridge that he had reached Italy safely. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth women seemed to wonder whether or not Nick was also accompanying them, and Donna said it was unusual for him to suddenly come over to Los Angeles. Taylor reminisced about how Nick had come into their lives earlier because of a shipwreck, and he also owned a boat called the Shady Marlin. Donna spoke about how Brooke and Nick had first gotten married to each other there.They discussed how Nick and Brooke could reunite, and that would also mean that Brooke would let go of Ridge. Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, at the hospital, John Finn Finnegan ran into Li, who was carrying a box and said she was taking some time off, but Finn got suspicious.Li went to her home office and opened the lid of the box, and took out medical supplies. After that, she pulled the curtain, and Luna Nozawa lay on a hospital bed there. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.