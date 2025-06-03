The Bold and the Beautiful aired for the first time in 1987 and streams its episodes on the CBS Network. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families. The Bold and the Beautiful delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, and drama.

Ad

On June 3, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got extremely dramatic in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester worried about Luna Nozawa and her malicious plans, Li Nozawa shared her fears with John Finn Finnegan, while Luna Nozawa had a conversation with Steffy Forrester.

Everything that happened on the June 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna Nozawa went to the cliff house and had a conversation with Steffy Forrester. She told Steffy that she had done her homework and made sure that she was alone and went over to talk to her.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Luna told Steffy she had no right to keep her away from Finn, her biological father. Recently, on the show, a DNA test proved that Luna's parentage was linked to Finn. Steffy called Luna out on being a murderer and said that no person in Los Angeles would ever trust her for her previous actions.

Steffy said she had every right to ban Luna from her house and ask Finn not to maintain familial ties with her. However, Luna retorted back and said that she had no right to butt into Luna's personal life and her family members but Steffy said that she was a murdered who had been incarcerated. Tom and Hollis, the two people she had murdered, would not agree with her rationale, said Steffy.

Ad

Luna tried to blame all her problems on how bad her childhood had been, but Steffy said that people had been through worse and had not become murderers. Luna insisted that after finding out that Finn was her father, her perspective about life had changed completely, and she had become a better person. Luna said that the only reason she was not able to be stable was because Steffy had been shutting her out.

Ad

Ad

Finn walked into the room and was shocked to find out that Luna and Steffy had been conversing with each other. At Deacon and Sheila's apartment, Sheila seemed extremely worried and lost in her thoughts while Deacon seemed concerned for her well-being. She admitted that she seemed worried about Taylor Hayes, Steffy, Finn, and Luna. Deacon called Luna a sociopathic murderer, and Sheila said she wished he did not call her that.

Ad

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes spent time with each other and discussed how bad they felt about Liam Spencer's fate. Ridge discussed with Taylor about how unstable Luna had been and that it would have been better if she were still in jail. At Finn's office, he and Li Nozawa discussed issues regarding Luna. Li told Finn that he should not consider her to be his daughter since she was a murderer.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More