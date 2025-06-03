The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (June 4 to 13, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

As The Bold and the Beautiful moves to June, fans can expect a gripping first two weeks with high-stakes drama, emotional turning points, and some heated confrontations. Liam's health is set to take a turn, and he will be pushed to make some hard choices. Luna's instability will put Steffy in the center of danger. Brooke continues to cope with Ridge's relationship with Taylor.

Sheila will also be on high alert as she senses some trouble brewing in her family, and for the first time, she might try to stop the chaos instead of causing it. Carter and Hope will prepare for their engagement party. With Nick Marone’s return right around the corner, tensions and romantic rivalries are poised to heat up.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam makes a life-changing medical decision

Liam will meet with Dr. Grace Buckingham again, and she will tell him about his options of undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. However, Liam will decline the treatment, stating that it isn't a real cure but rather a temporary relief, which would reduce his quality of life.

He will choose to spend meaningful time with Kelly and Beth and begin to cope with his illness as he knows what his future holds. This decision will affect his loved ones, who will struggle to cope with the same.

Luna targets Steffy in a dangerous spiral on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will have another confrontation with Steffy as she shows up at the cliff house, uninvited. Both Steffy and Finn will turn her away, causing her to spiral. She will start plotting an aggressive response to the same.

She will get a gun and will be seen planning to take down Steffy, thinking it will serve her justice. Sheila will express her concern to Deacon and Poppy after observing Luna's behavior.

She will urge them to take action before Luna's plan further escalates; however, Poppy will be reluctant to get involved initially. Nevertheless, viewers will see Sheila and Poppy trying to work together to stop Luna.

Meanwhile, Luna will seek Bill's support. Bill senses that Luna is acting out and advises her to back off, but despite his warning, she stubbornly insists on going forward with her plan.

Ridge walks in on Will and Electra on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the Forrester office, Ridge will accidentally walk in on Will and Electra sharing a kiss. He will be concerned by the drama and distractions and warn them about Luna's instability. He will ask them to stay vigilant and avoid her as she might act out. This shows that Luna's not a threat just to Steffy but rather to a lot of people in the family.

Brooke faces heartbreak until Nick returns on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will begin to accept the fact that her efforts are not working, especially with Taylor in the picture. As she starts reflecting on the future and questions her belief in destiny, she will reach a low point.

However, just when she loses hope, Nick Marone will arrive in Los Angeles. Although he is not set to appear until the June 16 episode, the hints of his arrival can be expected to emerge during the next two weeks. Brooke's heartbreak would be short-lived if Nick steps in to offer support.

Hope and Carter prepare for the celebration on The Bold and the Beautiful

Now that Hope and Carter are engaged, they will continue to enjoy their time together. Brooke will plan to throw them a party to mark the occasion. However, while viewers can look forward to the celebration, the tension surrounding Liam's health and Luna's sinister intentions will likely cast a shadow.

Still, the couple will push ahead, determined to focus on their happiness even as others around them brace for tragedy and confrontation.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

