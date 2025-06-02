The Bold and The Beautiful recap (June 2, 2025): Sheila warns Luna, while Lune goes to the cliff house to meet Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful aired for the first time in 1987 and was created by the creator-producer couple Lee and William Bell. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, drama, and business rivalries.

On June 2, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got dramatic in Los Angeles. Liam Spencer spent a lot of time worrying about Steffy Forrester and Kelly's safety. Li Nozawa spoke to John Finn Finnegan and told him to maintain distance from Luna, while Sheila Sharpe hoped that Luna had left town for good.

Everything that happened on the June 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna Nozawa was shown going over to Sheila Sharpe, her grandmother's, place and begging her to ask her not to leave town. Lune told her that the only thing she wanted was to have a relationship with her father, Finn, and Sheila warned her that the only obstacle in her way was Steffy Forrester, who had warned Finn to stay away from Luna.

Luna tried to insinuate that she and Sheila could potentially come up with a plan to try to get rid of Steffy, but Sheila asked her not to go down that road. Luna left a voice message on Finn's mobile phone telling him how much she missed him, while Sheila desperately tried to warn her about the consequences of her hasty actions.

Meanwhile, Li Nozawa found out that Luna had left a message on Finn's phone and advised him to change his phone number. Finn agreed with his mother's advice. Luna kept trying to ask Sheila to help her eliminate Steffy from the picture until Sheila finally lost her cool, shouted at her, and told her that she needed to leave. Sheila reprimanded her for ever having spoken about Finn's wife in a derogatory manner.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester went over to check in on Liam Spencer's health and to make sure that he was taking care of himself. Liam had recently been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and had been struggling to be healthy. The two of them spoke candidly about how big a threat Luna had become to Steffy and Kelly lately.

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Liam seemed extremely worried about what could potentially go wrong with Steffy and Kelly's safety once he was gone, since he is terminally ill. Steffy opened up to him about how she felt unsafe everywhere and always felt the need to have to look over her shoulder to make sure that nothing was going wrong with her, Kelly, and Finn.

Liam left the cliff house, and Steffy got up to make coffee for herself when she heard the door rattle open and called out, asking who it was. To her shock and surprise, she saw Luna standing at the doorframe. Luna threatened her that she would be going nowhere and forced her to stay in and have a conversation with her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

