The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 29, 2025): Hope shared her engagement news with Liam while Brooke asked Ridge to come back

CBS Network's The Bold and the Beautiful aired on the channel in 1987, and it was created by the producer couple Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families. The Bold and The Beautiful is centered around themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, and drama.

Ad

On May 29, 2025, during the episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, things got heated among the residents of Los Angeles. Brooke Logan tried to get Ridge Forrester to return to her, Hope Logan shared the news of her engagement with Carter Walton to Liam Spencer, and Sheila Sharpe asked her granddaughter, Luna Nozawa, to leave Los Angeles.

Everything that happened on the May 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the episode of The Bold and The Beautiful (May 29, 2025), Luna Nozawa and Electra Forrester fought at II Giardino over Luna's attempts to woo Electra's boyfriend, Will Spencer. Electra threatened Luna that if she ever dared to try to snatch Will away from her, she would have to face severe consequences, while Luna shouted back and asked her to stay within her limits.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Luna accused Electra of being insecure and jealous of her. She said that she had been so worked up because she had an internal fear that Will could potentially consider Luna's proposal of a relationship. Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe also warned Luna not to poke her nose in other people's business, and when their conversation got heated, Sheila gave her an ultimatum and told Luna it was time for her to leave Los Angeles.

Ad

In addition to these developments, Hope Logan went to the cliff house to meet Liam Spencer, check in on his health issues, and share her happy news with him. Hope told him how Liam had been the one who had advised him to get back with Carter and give their relationship a second shot. She showed him her ring finger, and Liam congratulated her.

The two of them spoke about how much they had gone through with each other over the years, and Hope said that she was grateful for the time they had spent together and that they got to co-parent a wonderful child, like Beth, together.

Ad

Liam got teary-eyed talking about how he did not have a lot of time left due to his inoperable brain tumor, but Hope assured him that she would do her best to make sure that she, Steffy, Beth, and Kelly remember him and think of him.

Ad

Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan spent time together at the Forrester Creations main office. Brooke insinuated that she and Ridge had been Bonnie and Clyde the last time they had been together.

Brooke told him that since everyone around them seemed to be getting their happy endings, including Hope Logan and Carter Walton, she asked him to come back to her as well. Brooke held his hand and told him it was time for the two of them to get back together.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More