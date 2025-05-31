The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air from June 2 to 6, 2025, the fans can expect drama with major reveals and a dangerous plan for revenge. Luna and Steffy have a fight that could change everything between them. At the same time, Deacon finds out a shocking truth about Sheila and Luna that could turn his life upside down.

Ad

Luna is heartbroken and angry, and she decides to get back at Steffy. Sheila, known for being unpredictable, opens up to someone surprising while questioning where her loyalty should lie. Finn tries to keep things calm, but his choices may end up putting both him and Steffy at serious risk.

Previously on the show, Steffy and Hope talked about whether Luna is too dangerous to trust, and Ridge took Steffy’s side, upset that Bill helped Luna go free. Katie warned Electra to be careful around Luna, but Electra said she wasn’t scared.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Luna begged Sheila for support, but Sheila told her to leave town. Things took a dark turn when Luna hinted that Steffy's disappearance might fix everything.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 2 to 6, 2025

Monday, June 2: Truth and consequences

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon is shocked when he learns a painful secret about Sheila and Luna. He starts to question everything he believed about them. Meanwhile, Luna and Steffy get into a huge argument. Their fight is intense and might be the final blow to their already tense relationship.

Ad

Tuesday, June 3: Fractured hearts

Finn told Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but deep down, he’s not so sure. He’s confused and starts to worry about his feelings and his marriage. At the same time, Luna feels hurt and angry. She blames Steffy for ruining her relationship with Finn and starts to turn that anger into hate.

Ad

Wednesday, June 4: The kiss that wasn’t

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna begins planning how to get back at Steffy. She’s ready to do whatever it takes to bring her down. Elsewhere, Ridge walks in just as Electra and Will are about to kiss, stopping it just in time. This leads to a serious talk between Ridge and Will, and soon the topic shifts to Luna and what she’s really up to.

Ad

Thursday, June 5: Secrets and shadows

Sheila drops a secret that completely shocks Deacon. He’s left confused and unsure if he can still trust her or stay with her. At the same time, Luna’s plan to get revenge on Steffy grows stronger. Steffy starts to realize she might be in real danger, and things could go very wrong if Luna goes too far.

Ad

Friday, June 6: Crossroads and curveballs

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila talks to Poppy and admits she’s really worried about both Luna and Steffy. For once, Sheila shows her softer side and shares how scared she is.

Meanwhile, Luna tries to use Bill to help her plan succeed. But when something unexpected happens, Luna is caught off guard. She starts to see that her revenge may be more dangerous than she thought.

Ad

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More