The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 30, 2025): Sheila urges Luna to leave L.A. after a chilling threat against Steffy

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on May 30, 2025, tensions rose at Forrester Creations as Steffy and Hope talked about Luna and the danger she posed. Ridge backed them up, angry that Bill helped Luna go free. Steffy was clear that Luna couldn’t be trusted, no matter what.

At the same time, Katie, Will, and Electra worried about Electra’s run-in with Luna. Katie warned Luna was too dangerous to mess with, but Electra wasn’t afraid. Will was proud of her for standing up for herself.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna grew more unstable. She begged Sheila for help, but Sheila told her to leave town. Luna, hurt and angry, suggested that getting rid of Steffy might fix everything.

Steffy and Hope share tense moments over Luna

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy asked Hope if she had told Liam about her engagement to Carter. Hope said she had and shared that Liam helped her move on. Their talk soon turned to Luna. Hope understood how hard things had been for Steffy since finding out Luna is Finn’s daughter.

Ridge joined them, angry that Bill used his power to get Luna out of prison. He said Luna was dangerous as she killed Tom, who might have been her real father, and the Hollis family was still grieving. Ridge called Bill selfish and a threat to their family.

Steffy stood firm, saying she saw something dark in Luna and didn’t believe she could change. When Hope asked if they believed Luna’s remorse, Steffy said she couldn’t take that risk. Ridge reminded Steffy how strong she was and that her grandmother would be proud of her.

Katie confronts Electra over her bold move

At Forrester, Katie walked in as Will and Electra talked about her run-in with Luna. Will was worried and said Luna was dangerous, but Electra stood by her actions, saying she wouldn’t let anyone push her around.

Katie warned that Luna was unstable and could snap. Electra said she used to feel helpless because of Remy, but wouldn’t be a victim anymore. Later, when they were alone, Will told Electra he was impressed by her strength and felt lucky to be with her. Despite everything, they shared a quiet, hopeful moment.

Sheila and Luna’s emotionally charged confrontation

At Sheila’s apartment on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna showed up upset, not understanding why Sheila wanted her to leave. She accused Sheila of turning on her like everyone else. But Sheila said she was only trying to protect Luna from herself and warned her not to lose her freedom by becoming obsessed again.

Sheila told Luna she had already gone too far and saw the same dangerous look in her eyes that she once had. Luna begged to stay close to Finn, but Sheila said staying in L.A. would only cause more trouble.

Luna pleaded for love and felt Sheila was choosing Deacon over her. Sheila said staying would hurt everyone. Luna, still angry, brushed off her feelings for Will, but Sheila didn’t believe her.

Luna hints at a chilling plan

The talk took a dark turn when Luna, feeling rejected, suggested that Steffy being gone might fix everything. She imagined a life where she, Finn, and Sheila could be a happy family without Steffy. Sheila was shaken, realizing how far Luna had fallen.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

