I absolutely love The Bold and the Beautiful—but I still hate that they killed off Stephanie Forrester

I've been a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful for what seems like a lifetime, and my relationship with many characters has deepened over time. However, no character came close to the powerhouse that was Stephanie Forrester.

Stephanie was the matriarch, the negotiating voice of reason, the storm that could shake anyone in her path (and was sometimes the only one brave enough to speak truth to power). She was never simply part of the show; Stephanie was the show.

Whether she was competing with Brooke, trying to protect her family from itself, or calling Ridge out on his pandemic of stupidity, she made every moment matter. She made people listen.

With all of that said, even when she was despicable, I respected her. So yes, I love The Bold and the Beautiful, but I still hate that they wrote her off in 2012, and honestly, I don't think the show ever fully recovered.

Stephanie left an unfilled gap on The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie's death resonated differently. In eighteen years as a soap fan, I saw all kinds of characters "die" just to return later with some slick rewrite or miracle cure. Not that it makes it any less painful when those characters leave, but with Stephanie, it seemed different as it felt so much more final.

Stephanie's lung cancer diagnosis was devastating, and after a courageous fight against the disease, she died in Brooke's arms. It was written and performed beautifully, and I don't think I will ever forget Susan Flannery's performance. It was an honest, raw portrayal of loss, but it left a huge void at the center of the show.

Shows cannot lose a character like Stephanie and carry on like nothing happened because it was obvious to everyone; the family, the company, and the fans all felt it. There was suddenly no anchor, no one keeping the Forresters centered when things became chaotic.

The void left by Stephanie impacted the way stories played out. Ridge became warmer. Indecisive. Eric almost disappeared altogether for a long time. Even the family dinners lost their cutting edge without Stephanie throwing a single pointed comment across to the other side of the table.

Yes, other powerful women came into their own too - Steffy's growth is more ongoing, and Brooke, who's had plenty of bad press if you will, is still Brooke, though somewhat passive now.

Still, there was a heat that Stephanie brought, given her character's strong voice to every scene. She had a built-in tension that meant every interaction was genuinely tense.

Could The Bold and the Beautiful bring back Stephanie?

Some fans say it was the right time as Stephanie had earned her long rest after decades on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, I still believe stories could have been told.

Imagine her reaction to Thomas and Hope, or her take on Ridge jumping back and forth between Taylor and Brooke for the millionth time. She would have had thoughts, and she would have shared them. Stephanie was never afraid of uncomfortable truths, and that is some of what the show often needs.

If The Bold and the Beautiful can bring other supposedly dead characters back from the dead (like Taylor, Sheila, and Finn), then why not find a way to bring back Stephanie?

The show has referenced the "faked death for treatment" stories before, with Felicia no less. I think there is room for some creative license. Maybe Felicia is paying the favor forward? Maybe Stephanie is alive and well, watching from afar? Maybe a stretch, sure, but no stretch in the soap opera world.

The greatest difficulty here is that this was Susan Flannery's own choice, and she should relish every moment of her retirement. However, it is hard not to think what it might be if she walked into Forrester Creations one more time.

I believe no one would fill her shoes; her lovely presence, voice, and energy were impossible to recreate. But if The Bold and the Beautiful were to decide on a recast for Stephanie or a surprise cameo, then I wouldn't complain.

Stephanie Forrester was not just a soap opera character. This point is an important distinction; she was the beating heart of The Bold and the Beautiful. I miss her now, over a decade later, her sassiness, her wisdom, and her fight. The show is still going, but it has been a little quieter since Stephanie died, and it's never quite been the same.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

