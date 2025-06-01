The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 2 to June 6, 2025)

Things will get dramatic in the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from June 2 to June 6, 2025. Liam Spencer will spend time considering the experimental treatment that may buy him some time, Luna Nozawa will try her best to wreak havoc in Los Angeles, and Sheila Sharpe will do damage control. Meanwhile, Brooke Logan will keep hoping for Ridge Forrester to return to her.

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show currently airs on the CBS Network and is set in Los Angeles. The soap focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Carters, Spencer, and Logan families and delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family drama, and feuds.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from June 2, 2025, to June 6, 2025

1) Liam Spencer considers the experimental treatment offered to him by Doctor Grace Buckingham

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer will be seen contemplating whether or not to agree to the experimental treatment Dr. Grace Buckingham and John Finn Finnegan offered him. Liam is suffering from an inoperable brain tumor, and the experimental treatment may help increase his lifespan by a couple of months, but it will do nothing to save his life.

Spoilers reveal that Liam will seriously consider the combination treatment of chemotherapy and radiation. However, he will also think about how weak it will make him and how he will not be able to spend as much time with his daughters, Beth and Kelly. Ultimately, Liam will end up going to Doctor Grace Buckingham and turn down the offer.

2) Sheila Sharpe worries about Luna Nozawa and her next big move

As per the spoilers, Hope Logan and Carter Walton will throw a big party to celebrate the news of the engagement, and Luna Nozawa will try her best to sabotage their plans. Her next target will be Steffy Forrester, and she will exact revenge on her. Luna's grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, will try to prevent Luna from making more mistakes, but Luna will be adamant.

Sheila Sharpe will have a horrible feeling about what Luna has planned to do next. Ever since she asked Luna to leave Los Angeles, she has become hostile towards Sheila, too. Spoilers reveal that Sheila may try to intervene and save Steffy from Luna's wrath.

3) Brooke Logan tries to keep hoping for Ridge Forrester to come back to her

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan will spend her time dreaming about a reunion with Ridge Forrester, her former partner, who is currently in a relationship with Taylor Hayes. However, spoilers suggest that her hopes will be dashed.

Brooke will try her best to convince him to come back to her. However, Ridge will end up making it crystal clear to her that he has no intention of leaving his stable and healthy relationship with Taylor. Brooke will be devastated and heartbroken by Ridge's decision.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and stream the episodes on Paramount+.

