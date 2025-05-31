What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 2, 2025)?

In The Bold and the Beautiful's May 30, 2025 episode, Luna told Sheila that if Steffy were out of the way, everything would fall into place. Sheila told her to stop talking like that and to leave Los Angeles. But instead of backing down, Luna ran off. She later bought a gun, showing just how far she’s willing to go to force her way into Finn’s life.

Meanwhile, Steffy warned Hope and Ridge that Luna was becoming dangerous and could snap at any moment. Ridge told Finn he needed to protect Steffy, especially after seeing how unstable Luna looked the last time she showed up at the house.

In the June 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will keep pushing the idea that Steffy is standing in her way. Sheila will try one last time to get through to her, but Luna won’t listen. Steffy will sense something is off and stay on high alert.

Ridge may step in again to warn Finn, while Katie will tell Electra to avoid any more run-ins with Luna. By the end of the episode, Luna may make a move that proves she’s not just talking anymore. Whether it’s a threat or a direct confrontation, things are about to get out of control—and fast.

What to expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the June 2, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna continues to spiral after Sheila tells her to leave Los Angeles. Sheila warns that staying will only make things worse and says Steffy and Finn don’t want her around. But Luna ignores her and decides she’s not giving up. She’s already bought a gun, and the episode starts hinting at her plans.

Luna will be shown watching Steffy from a distance, possibly near the cliff house. Meanwhile, Sheila talks to Deacon, admitting she’s worried Luna might repeat her past mistakes. Sheila tries to call Luna, but Luna ignores the call.

Instead, Luna will start rehearsing a speech about how her life was taken from her, and how Steffy doesn’t deserve to keep her family while Luna is pushed out of it. The show will begin to show how far she’s slipping, making it clear that she believes removing Steffy is the only way forward.

Steffy will remain on edge and will talk to Ridge again. Ridge will press Finn to step up and make sure Steffy is protected. He will not hold back and will say that this is not just a warning anymore—this is the kind of threat they’ve seen before.

Ridge will compare Luna’s behavior to Sheila’s in the past. He will remind Finn that ignoring the warning signs got people hurt before, including Steffy and Finn themselves. Finn will say he understands, but Ridge won’t be convinced unless he sees him act on it.

Meanwhile, Katie will continue warning Electra. Electra will want to confront Luna again, but Katie will insist that she stay away from her. She will explain that Luna’s behavior is unpredictable, and that this isn’t about being scared—it’s about being smart. Will will support Katie, saying that Luna’s already crossed too many lines. He will say he doesn’t want Electra anywhere near someone who’s already killed and could do it again.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode will end with Luna approaching a location connected to Steffy. Whether it’s the cliff house or Forrester Creations won’t be clear yet, but she will have the gun with her. She will mutter to herself about how everything would be better if Steffy were gone. The final moment will show her moving in closer, setting up the next episode for a dangerous confrontation.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

