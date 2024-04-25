The real reason why Nicolas Bechtel & Ryan Paevey left General Hospital

Former General Hospital actors Nicolas Bechtel and Ryan Paevey finally opened up on why they left ABC's General Hospital, the longest-running American soap opera. Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger, or simply Ryan Paevey, played the role of Nathan West, while Nicolas Joseph Bechtel played the role of Spencer Cassadine.

Nathan was shot by Faison and died while recovering and shortly after confessing his love for Maxie. Meanwhile, Spencer died after drowning in the ocean. This concluded the journey of these two actors in General Hospital.

The two actors later starred in other top shows, including Two Tickets To Paradise and Fourth Down and Love. Recently, they opened up about the bitter experiences online that led to this decision.

Why Nicolas Bechtel & Ryan Paevey left General Hospital?

Ryan believed he needed to take a year-long break from the industry after some of the hate he faced on social media. In an interview with US Weekly, Ryan said:

“The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises.”

Shockingly, he also mentioned that he felt skeptical about joining back acting. Although this post was written on a happy note, fans are worried.

This remark worried some of his fans, but he insisted in his tweet that he was right. Fans were worried whether Ryan was in a good mental state, but fans hope that Ryan will return to his acting career on other shows.

Meanwhile, Nicolas announced that he's leaving his career of acting in General Hospital in 2020 after playing the role of Spencer Cassadine on the soap.

The actor said that he's leaving the soap to join college but didn't conceal the experiences that might have played a major role in his decision. In a tweet, Nicolas wrote:

"I follow the hashtag #gh and all the negativity attached to it is really sad. Actors, writers and producers do read things on social media and it's very disheartening. Soap Twitter was one of the most caustic online environments I've ever experienced…droves of armchair judges with no ability or experience standing in judgement of people out there working hard to entertain."

Nicolas started his career on General Hospital when he was eight as he commented and shared his feelings on the platform.

Fans believe Nicolas might come back to acting after his college days are over. Hate and online trolling are not new for actors and celebrities. Such comments and posts severely affect the mental health of young actors.

It's not just Ryan and Nicolas, as many other celebrities often experience such hate comments online.

Ryan regularly posts updates about his recent ventures online. He recently posted a photo on Instagram with the following caption:

"Making surf racks during an eclipse has to bring good juju for future surfs right? Celestial surfs?"

Getting involved in new activities is helping Ryan improve his mental health, as his fans believe. It's not certain whether Ryan will be back to acting. The same is true for Nicolas as well.