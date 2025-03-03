This week on The Young and the Restless, three major storylines involving some essential soap characters will take center stage. As secrets unfold, tension rises, and schemes are set in motion, fans can expect a drama-packed week.

Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman desperately plan their escape, as they have been stuck in captivity for a while. Holden Novak and Audra Charles are scheming something that will affect the citizens of Genoa City. Jabot Industries faces a major security threat that might affect the company and the people involved.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from March 3 to March 7, 2025

1)Sharon and Phyllis's escape plan takes a risky turn

Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers are kept captive on The Young and The Restless (Image via Youtube/@Y&R Insider)

After being held captive at the abandoned Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic for days on The Young and The Restless, Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman are desperate to escape. Tired of waiting for rescue and decide to take matters into their own hands.

The week will start with both the former enemies working together to find a way out. Their captor will force them to play mind games and solve riddles, putting them through a psychological torment.

A frustrated Phyllis will grab a chair and try to smash open the window, hoping to scream for help. However, Sharon will rush to stop her, realising that it is dangerous. She will warn Phyllis not to act recklessly and get them both killed.

They are expected to rethink their strategy and devise a more efficient escape plan. Meanwhile, their families will grow anxious. Summer will start accusing Sharon of being responsible for Phyllis's disappearance, while Daniel will urge Chance to formally investigate the case.

2) Audra and Holden scheme on The Young and the Restless

Last week, Audra Charles was seen revealing to Nate Hastings her past involving Holden Novak. However, she didn't completely disclose the truth about her past. They will be seen scheming together, and it might involve something evil.

Holden still seems to have feelings for Audra, which would complicate the relationship between them as Audra is with Nate now. It is not certain if she would choose to rekindle her romance with Holden or not. The fact that Audra is keeping secrets from Nate and scheming with Nate shows that Audra has some intentions that are not good.

3) A leak at Jabot might disrupt business, and Billy takes a dig at Adam

Billy Abbott on The Young and The Restless (Image via Youtube/@Y&R INSIDER)

Business at Jabot will be disrupted as a major leak will be discovered. The revelation stresses Jack Abbott and sends him into crisis mode. He is determined to uncover who is responsible for the leak.

It might either be an internal betrayal or an external threat involving Victor Newman, who is trying to attack Jabot. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott will be distracted and not focus on the crisis as he is busy building a potential competitor to Newman Media.

Billy Abbott will try to annoy Adam Newman by taking a dig at him. He will mention that his new venture is to attack Newman Media. Adam will be bothered by Billy and shoot back, which will make Chelsea Lawson, who is on a date with him, wonder if their relationship can work if Adam doesn't control his aggression.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

