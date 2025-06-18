The Young and the Restless alum Pamela Peters Solow passes away at 75

Pamela Peters Solow, who played Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless, passed away on June 4, 2025. She was 75 at the time of her death and resided with her husband, Marty Levy, in North Hollywood. Celebrity eyewear specialist, Todd Hirsch, revealed the news first on his Facebook page. According to him, both the Levy couple were actors.

Pamela Peters Solow started playing the character of Peggy on The Young and the Restless from 1973 to 1984. Patricia Everly briefly replaced her for a year after she took a break in September 1977. Pamela's Peggy presented many social issues in the soap's storyline, making her character's journey engaging.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS daily soap continues to present emotional upheavals and social drama in the fictional Genoa City, as the influential families collide over business deals and personal relationships.

A glance at Pamela Peters Solow's career

Pamela Peters Solow first joined The Young and the Restless cast to play Peggy Brooks, appearing on March 27, 1973. Born in New York on May 8, 1950, Pamela began her acting career in 1970, playing Maria Tavormina on the Medical Centre.

She followed this with appearances on other television shows such as Room 222, The Patridge Family, The Sixth Sense, Butch Cassidy, and Emergency!. While being in the cast for Y&R, she was also seen on Happy Days and Man from Atlantis. Taking a long break after exiting Y&R, Pamela Peters Solow played a slave woman in the action movie Omega Cop.

Revisiting Peggy's story arc on The Young and the Restless

Peggy was one of the children in the Brooks family, with Stuart and Jennifer Brooks as her parents. Leslie, Lorie, and Chris were her sisters. Meanwhile, Eric Vanderway was her half-brother, and Eric's son, Theo, was her nephew.

Pamela Peters Solow's Peggy was introduced to the storyline as a college student who had a crush on her professor. As Professor Jack Curtis dated her, he conveniently suppressed the fact that he was married to an overweight Joann Curtis. Later, Peggy learned of this treachery, as Jack refused to leave his wife for fear of consequences.

Peggy hoped for Jack's divorce while helping Joann gain self-esteem and emotional independence. When Jack divorced his wife, Peggy got engaged to him. However, she was raped by Ron Becker, leading to Peggy's psychological issues. Having problems with a normal s*xual relationship with Jack, she called off their engagement.

In 1980, she and Jill Foster, played by Jess Walton, were interested in the same person, reporter Steven Williams. She started dating Steve as they joined forces to expose a cult. Peggy infiltrated the cult group at the grave risk of her life. After this plot ended, Peggy's arc came to an abrupt end in 1981. Following this, Pamela Peters Solow had a couple of guest appearances in 1984.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues

The current Y&R storyline revolves around the revelations of Aristotle Dumas, as most of the important members of Genoa City have been invited to a Parisian party by the elusive billionaire. The Newman-Abbott tussle continues as Victor takes jabs at Billy. Meanwhile, those left back at home will keep an eye on their enemies.

Elsewhere, Mariah is holding a dark secret that may upend her marriage and life. Whether she crumbles and opens up to a loved one remains to be seen. On the other hand, Nate and Holden are having a face-off that may not resolve anytime soon.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless as the Dumas drama unfolds.

