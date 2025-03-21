The Young and the Restless fame Wings Hauser passes away at 77

Veteran American actor Wings Hauser, of The Young and the Restless fame, passed away on March 15, 2025, of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, his wife Cali Lili Hauser posted on Instagram. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Ad

Besides Cali Lili, Wings is survived by his daughter, Bright Hauser, and his son, actor Cole Hauser. Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that Hauser had been battling COPD for a long time and had recently started using an oxygen tank.

Hauser played Greg Foster in 15 episodes of The Young and the Restless in 1977 and made three more appearances in the CBS daily soap in 2010. Hauser became famous for his roles in Tough Guys Don't Dance and Beverly Hills 90210.

Ad

Trending

A glance at The Young and the Restless actor Wings Hauser

Ad

Son of director-producer Dwight Hauser and his wife, Geraldine, Wings was born Gerald Dwight Hauser. He acquired his nickname in high school for playing school football as a wing-back. Hauser was interested in a career as a busker and a folk musician.

He started his acting career in 1967 with First to Fight, followed by small roles in various movies and shows. Some of the movies where Hauser made an appearance include Vice Squad, Homework, Hear no Evil, Deadly Force, Mutant, A Soldier's Story, Tough Guys Don't Dance, The Carpenter, Pale Blood, Exiled in America, The Insider, The Stone Angel, Rubber, and more.

Ad

Besides The Young and the Restless, some of his other television projects include Cannon, The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, The Last Precinct, China Beach, Roseanne, Beverly Hills 90210, Kingpin, The Mentalist, Criminal Minds, and many more.

Ad

Hauser continued to be connected to music throughout his career. In the 1970s he belonged to a music band, Vision of Sunshine, and released a few albums. He wrote and performed the theme song for the 1982 movie, Vice Squad. He also wrote the story for Uncommon Valor, a box-office hit from Paramount Pictures.

He was last seen in the 2019 movie, Eve N'God: This Female Is Not Yet Rated, co-starring with his actor-director wife, Cali Lili Hauser.

Ad

Who was Hauser's character Greg Foster on The Young and the Restless?

Greg Foster was the youngest son of Liz and Bill Foster. His siblings were elder brother Snapper Foster and adoptive sister, Jill Foster Abbott. Greg completed his law school and cleared his brother of murder charges after the death of their father, Bill. His romantic interests include Chris Brooks, Nikki Reed, and April Stevens.

Ad

His marriage to Nikki Reed, AKA Nikki Newman, ended in a divorce, while he dumped April after learning that Paul Williams was the father of April's daughter, Heather Stevens.

Greg returned to Genoa City in 2003 with his mother Liz for her brain surgery. He again arrived in 2010 when Liz was sick and passed away due to natural causes. that was the last time Greg was seen in Genoa City.

Also read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 21 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

The Young and the Restless: Current storyline in Genoa City

Ad

Currently, Genoa City is awaiting the revelation of the culprit, Martin Laurent, who is pretending to be his twin, Alan Laurent, as the kidnapper of Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers.

The last few weeks were hectic for the families of the two hostages and the police department as they followed leads and clues to get to their women. At the same time, longtime rivals, Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers fought to save themselves as they played the kidnapper's game. The two women put their past behind and saved each other's lives.

Ad

The Young and the Restless continues to air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus every weekday, except when preemptions are announced.

Also read: Why is The Young and the Restless preempted today (March 20, 2025)? Explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback