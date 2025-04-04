The Young and the Restless recap (April 4, 2025): Traci’s increasing distress, Lily’s doubts, and Kyle's provocation

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on April 4, 2025, Kyle upset Victor in front of Claire. At the same time, Lily questioned Victor’s information about Damian and worried about Aristotle Dumas stirring trouble. Her worries deepened after learning Aristotle had contacted Billy.

Lily and Devon spoke to Nate, but he defended Damian. Kyle and Claire’s relationship was tested when Esther brought up love, and Victor interrupted with harsh comments. Claire later urged Kyle not to provoke him. Elsewhere, Traci confided in Jack about her fears that Alan might actually be his dangerous twin, Martin, ending the episode on an emotional note.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 4, 2025

Lily questions Victor’s intel and grows wary of Aristotle

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Lily asked Victor about his claims against Damian Kane. Damian had denied looking into her or Devon, making Lily doubt Victor’s information. However, Victor stood by his sources and suggested Aristotle Dumas might have planted false information to stir trouble.

Lily grew more worried when Victor revealed Aristotle had contacted Billy at Abbott Communications. He promised to keep investigating Aristotle and warned that Lily’s family business could be at risk.

Later, Lily and Devon met with Nate to discuss their concerns. Nate defended Damian, believing he was being wrongly blamed. When Lily mentioned Aristotle’s link to Billy, Nate remained cautious. He advised Lily that they shouldn’t trust Victor so easily. The conversation showed the growing tension within the Winters family.

Kyle and Claire face Victor’s judgment

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Esther playfully teased Kyle and Claire about their romance, joking that they had yet to say “love.” They laughed it off, but things changed when Victor showed up. Kyle took jabs at him while talking about his date plans with Claire, even hinting at a night in.

Victor’s cold reply didn’t bother Kyle, but Claire asked him privately not to provoke her grandfather. She hoped Victor would come around and didn’t want more drama. Kyle agreed to tone it down for her.

Later, Victor ran into Audra and suggested they move on from the past. He asked about her job search and hinted they could meet for drinks to talk more, possibly to work together or scheme.

Traci opens up to Jack about her heartbreak

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Traci told Diane she was fine but didn’t want to drag her into personal issues. Diane felt hurt, thinking she still hadn’t earned full trust from the Abbott family. Traci stayed kind but kept her feelings private.

Later, Traci opened up to Jack, admitting she feared Alan Laurent might actually be Martin. Jack stayed calm but agreed they would need to tell Diane and Ashley if it was true. Traci became emotional as she talked about a recent call from “Alan.” His voice felt too familiar, like the man she loved, and it left her shaken. Jack comforted her and assured her they would face the truth together.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless only on CBS and Paramount Plus.

