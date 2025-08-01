The Young and the Restless recap (August 1, 2025): Phyllis exposes Cane’s identity as Daniel and Tessa’s “date” gets interrupted

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 1, 2025, Diane warned Phyllis about betrayal, while Jack and Billy discussed ending their business partnership. Tessa and Daniel shared some peaceful time in the park that took a turn after Phyllis showed up.Tessa opened up about feeling alone as a parent, and Daniel helped comfort Aria. But when Phyllis arrived, Daniel chose to leave with her, leaving Tessa to handle Aria by herself.Later, the business drama grew. Jack agreed to give up his share of Abbott Communications, allowing Cane to step in. At Society, Phyllis told Daniel that Cane is Aristotle Dumas and plans to take over major companies in town. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, August 1, 2025Diane and Phyllis exchange tense words at Crimson LightsAt Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Diane ran into Phyllis and quickly warned her about getting too close to Cane. Phyllis hinted at their alliance, but Diane wasn’t impressed. She said Cane couldn’t be trusted and warned Phyllis might get betrayed. Diane called them both reckless and walked away, leaving Phyllis annoyed.Tessa finds brief joy with Daniel in the parkAt Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Tessa felt stressed trying to calm Aria after a missed playdate, especially without any snacks. Daniel showed up with fish gummies, helped Aria nap, and cheered Tessa up by spotting cloud animals. She shared how lonely she felt with Mariah being distant.Daniel suggested a guitar lesson and jokingly called it a “date,” then took it back. Their plan was cut short when they saw Phyllis at Crimson Lights. Tessa kindly postponed the lesson so Daniel could talk with his mom. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDiane offers help to a struggling TessaTessa was left alone with Aria and realized she forgot to bring any toys. Worried about a meltdown, she felt overwhelmed. Diane, who was still nearby, surprised her by offering some kind words and giving her crayons from Harrison’s bag. The kind gesture made Diane seem softer and gave Tessa some much-needed help.Jack and Billy split business ties with complicationsAt the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Billy told Jack he wanted to end their business partnership and take over Abbott Communications. Jack agreed quickly and even offered to call Cane, which surprised Billy and made him suspicious.Jack said he didn’t have any secret plan but admitted he didn’t fully trust Cane. He reminded Billy that he had once considered working with Cane to deal with Victor. Jack said he’d work with almost anyone to take Victor down. Billy thanked him for the support but still had doubts about trusting Cane. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniel learns the truth about Cane and what lies aheadAt Society, Phyllis told Daniel that Cane was actually Aristotle Dumas and planned to take over big companies in Genoa City. She didn’t share all the details but said she was working with him and hinted that Billy was involved too.Daniel looked worried and told her to be careful. Then Billy showed up and said they should embrace the changes coming. As they talked, it became clear that Genoa City’s power balance was about to shift. The episode mixed emotional moments with business drama, setting up changes and new alliances ahead.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus