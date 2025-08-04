The Young and the Restless recap (August 4, 2025): Claire walks out on Victor as family tensions boil over

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 4, 2025, tensions ran high at the Newman ranch when Claire got fed up with Victor’s constant criticism of Kyle. After the memorial for Cole, she told Victor off and walked out, refusing to let him control her life any longer.Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor scolded Adam for not running the hit pieces on Billy. Nick warned Adam that their father wouldn’t accept mixed loyalties. Over at Crimson Lights, Chelsea told Lily that Cane had been in Genoa City recently, revealing he hadn’t been honest about being stranded.At the GCAC, Cane met with Phyllis and Billy to discuss a plan targeting Jabot and other local companies. While Billy had doubts, Phyllis quickly agreed to join, suggesting she might know more than she admitted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 4, 2025Claire confronts Victor and draws the lineAt the Newman ranch after Cole’s memorial, tensions rose when Victor gave Kyle the cold shoulder. Claire brought Kyle anyway, but Victor kept making indirect digs at him during his toast.Claire quickly caught on and called Victor out for targeting Kyle. She told him she was done with his control and stormed out, with Kyle right behind her, leaving the family shocked.Adam’s loyalty questioned againEarlier, Victor confronted Adam for not publishing the hit pieces on Billy. He was disappointed and accused Adam of going against him. Adam tried to explain, but Victor didn’t listen. Nick warned Adam not to play both sides, reminding him that Victor expects full loyalty. The moment showed the growing tension between Adam and their father. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChelsea’s chat with Lily reveals Cane’s liesAt Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea ran into Lily and offered her condolences for Damian Kane’s death. While they were talking, Chelsea mentioned that Cane had recently been to Genoa City. This surprised Lily, who thought Cane was stuck at his estate in Nice.Lily quickly realized Cane had lied and felt upset. She sent a voice message to her kids, urging them to ask Cane the truth, especially since they still didn’t know he was also Aristotle Dumas.Cane's powerhouse plan takes shapeAt the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Cane welcomed Phyllis into his suite and explained that he was only staying there for a short time. He shared details about his unusual lifestyle, saying he had identical private trains on every continent and would soon live on his American train once it arrived in Genoa City. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen came a surprise as Billy showed up to join the meeting. Tensions rose between Billy and Phyllis, but Cane made it clear they needed to get along if they wanted to work together. He revealed his plan to create a business powerhouse by bringing together top Genoa City companies, with Jabot as a main target.Phyllis quickly threw her support behind Cane, saying she could be trusted more than Billy. But Billy wasn’t convinced. He questioned how realistic Cane’s plan was and wondered if Cane was hiding something powerful behind the scenes. Cane stayed calm and confident. He told Billy that if he wanted answers, he should join them and see for himself.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.