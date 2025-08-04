  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • The Young and the Restless recap (August 4, 2025): Claire walks out on Victor as family tensions boil over

The Young and the Restless recap (August 4, 2025): Claire walks out on Victor as family tensions boil over

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 04, 2025 18:08 GMT
Claire and Victor (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)
Claire and Victor (Image via Youtube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 4, 2025, tensions ran high at the Newman ranch when Claire got fed up with Victor’s constant criticism of Kyle. After the memorial for Cole, she told Victor off and walked out, refusing to let him control her life any longer.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor scolded Adam for not running the hit pieces on Billy. Nick warned Adam that their father wouldn’t accept mixed loyalties. Over at Crimson Lights, Chelsea told Lily that Cane had been in Genoa City recently, revealing he hadn’t been honest about being stranded.

At the GCAC, Cane met with Phyllis and Billy to discuss a plan targeting Jabot and other local companies. While Billy had doubts, Phyllis quickly agreed to join, suggesting she might know more than she admitted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 4, 2025

Claire confronts Victor and draws the line

At the Newman ranch after Cole’s memorial, tensions rose when Victor gave Kyle the cold shoulder. Claire brought Kyle anyway, but Victor kept making indirect digs at him during his toast.

Claire quickly caught on and called Victor out for targeting Kyle. She told him she was done with his control and stormed out, with Kyle right behind her, leaving the family shocked.

Ad

Adam’s loyalty questioned again

Earlier, Victor confronted Adam for not publishing the hit pieces on Billy. He was disappointed and accused Adam of going against him. Adam tried to explain, but Victor didn’t listen. Nick warned Adam not to play both sides, reminding him that Victor expects full loyalty. The moment showed the growing tension between Adam and their father.

Ad

Chelsea’s chat with Lily reveals Cane’s lies

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea ran into Lily and offered her condolences for Damian Kane’s death. While they were talking, Chelsea mentioned that Cane had recently been to Genoa City. This surprised Lily, who thought Cane was stuck at his estate in Nice.

Lily quickly realized Cane had lied and felt upset. She sent a voice message to her kids, urging them to ask Cane the truth, especially since they still didn’t know he was also Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Cane's powerhouse plan takes shape

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Cane welcomed Phyllis into his suite and explained that he was only staying there for a short time. He shared details about his unusual lifestyle, saying he had identical private trains on every continent and would soon live on his American train once it arrived in Genoa City.

Ad

Then came a surprise as Billy showed up to join the meeting. Tensions rose between Billy and Phyllis, but Cane made it clear they needed to get along if they wanted to work together. He revealed his plan to create a business powerhouse by bringing together top Genoa City companies, with Jabot as a main target.

Phyllis quickly threw her support behind Cane, saying she could be trusted more than Billy. But Billy wasn’t convinced. He questioned how realistic Cane’s plan was and wondered if Cane was hiding something powerful behind the scenes. Cane stayed calm and confident. He told Billy that if he wanted answers, he should join them and see for himself.

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications