The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor manipulate Lily as Billy and Phyllis join Cane’s risky new alliance

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, scheduled to air from August 4 to 8, 2025, tensions are set to rise as unexpected alliances form. The preview suggests that Kyle and Claire unite for a deal, whereas Victor asks Lily if she is aware that Cane is in town.On the other hand, on The Young and the Restless, Cane Ashby shows up at Phyllis Summers's house, informing her about a new ally, who is none other than Billy Abbott. As everyone returns to Genoa City from Nice, a new romance is unexpectedly ignited and unlikely business alliances are formed.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers from The Young and the Restless. Reader's discretion is advised.The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4, 2025Victor includes Lily in his schemeIn the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Victor asks Lily if she is aware of the fact that Cane Ashby is in town. Lily, who is seated next to Devon, responds by saying that she plans to avoid him at all costs. Victor, however, adds that he does not necessarily think that it is a good idea.Speculations about the upcoming episodes of the soap opera suggest that Victor might be planning something against Cane Ashby, who held them back in Nice. His approach reeks of classic Newman manipulation: he acts like he cares, but he is really just using others to get what he wants.Cane's new alliance View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on the soap opera The Young and the Restless, Cane and Phyllis are seen having a conversation about their business plans together. Cane mentions that he has decided that someone else will also be joining them. To this, Phyllis replies:&quot;Well, they must be a heavy hitter if you are letting them into your business world.&quot;Cane opens the door to their new member, Billy Abbott. Billy enters with energy and says:&quot;Who is ready to make some waves?&quot;Previously, Billy was also seen standing up for Cane during the murder scene, which took place back in Nice. The newly formed alliance indicates a potential union, as Cane has plans to take over the other existing companies in Genoa.Deal between the NewmansA still from The Young and the Restless (Image via YouTube Y&amp;R Insider)Apart from the alliances and manipulations, Claire is also seen at the Newman office, meeting with Adam Newman, to strike a deal with him. Claire has gone to Adam's office with her boyfriend Kyle Abbott, who is not quite the most likable person in the Newman family. Anyway, when Adam asks about the reason behind her unannounced visit, she replies by saying:&quot;Why else do Newmans drop by each other's office unannounced. To make a deal.&quot;Speculations for the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera suggest that Claire might be planning something big, probably targeting Audra. Kyle may reveal to her about what happened in Nice, and how he suspects Victor's involvement in the scenario. Claire may then reach out to Jr. Newman to find out the reality behind the situation and Victor's involvement in the same.Anyway, with new alliances formed between Cane, Phyllis, and Billy on the one side and Claire, Adam, and Kyle on the other, Victor may be left shaken. Will his efforts to stay in control of Genoa City hold up, or will someone new take over?Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.