The Young and the Restless recap (August 6, 2025): Claire confronts the truth while Audra loses everything

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 6, 2025, Claire was upset about Victor's manipulation, especially after Kyle admitted Audra tried to break them up. They decided to stick together, and Claire planned to fight back. Meanwhile, Victor ended his deal with Audra, leading to tense confrontations.Nikki asked Jack to team up against Cane, but Jack refused. Audra clashed with Nikki, making it clear she wasn't leaving town. Cane and Billy argued again, while Jill, still grieving Chance, grew frustrated with Billy. Phyllis tried to calm things but warned Cane to drop Billy. The episode ended with a cold showdown between Victor and Billy. The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, August 6, 2025Claire demands the truth and Kyle confesses allAt the tack house on The Young and the Restless, Claire was fed up with Victor's constant control. She and Kyle talked about moving into Adam's old place to get away. When Audra came up, Kyle admitted she was causing trouble and revealed Victor paid her to break them up.Although both denied it, Kyle believed it was true. He said Audra made a move in Nice, but nothing happened. He promised Claire he'd never cheat and didn't want Audra. Claire believed him and hugged him. Still, she was more determined than ever to put Audra in her place.Victor cuts ties with AudraAudra tried to fix things with Victor, but he refused to listen. He ended their deal and demanded his money back. Angry and embarrassed, Audra walked out. Later at Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, she ran into Nikki and Jack. Nikki confronted her, still upset about the scheme. Jack didn't want to team up with Victor, even to stop Cane. When Nikki said Victor had gone too far with Claire, Audra overheard her saying she should leave town. Audra made it clear she wasn't going anywhere.Jill's grief clashes with Billy and Cane's feudAt Cane's hotel suite, Jill joined a video call and said she had known about his secret identity as Aristotle Dumas. But her main concern was mourning Chance. She scolded Billy for focusing on the wrong things, making him feel blamed again.Jill's closeness with Cane after Colin's death upset Billy more. After the tense call ended, Billy argued with Cane. Phyllis stepped in to calm them. Later, she told Cane to drop Billy and find someone better to work with. Cane defended Billy a little and confirmed that he still trusted Phyllis, who said she was still with him and supported him in everything he had planned. Victor and Billy face offThe final confrontation of the day on The Young and the Restless happened at Society, where Victor and Billy traded harsh words. Billy hinted he might become a bigger threat, but Victor wasn't shaken and warned that he had a hatchet ready. The message was clear that whatever Billy planned, Victor was ready to hit back harder.With tensions growing, alliances falling apart, and revenge plans forming, Genoa City was heading for chaos. And if this episode showed anything, it was that no one was safe from what was coming.