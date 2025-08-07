The Young and the Restless recap (August 7, 2025): Claire exposes Audra’s lies while Victor urges Lily to trap Cane

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 7, 2025, Lily was torn when Victor urged her to pretend she still had feelings for Cane to get him to reveal his plans. At first, she said no, but after talking to Devon, she started to think it might work.At Society, Claire confronted Audra about Victor’s breakup scheme and caught her lying about Kyle. Audra hit back by claiming Kyle came onto her first. Meanwhile, Victor told Adam he was using Cane to go after the Abbotts. Adam wasn’t thrilled but agreed to support the plan to protect the family even as Claire began to question Kyle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, August 7, 2025Lily debates a dangerous conAt Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Lily told Devon she was done with Cane and saw him as manipulative. Devon admitted Cane seemed genuine in Nice, but Lily didn’t care until Victor arrived with an idea. He wanted Lily to pretend she still loved Cane to learn his plans and push him out of town.Lily was shocked by the suggestion, but after Victor left, Devon’s warning made her think twice. He worried Cane might see through it. Still, Lily began to consider the plan, thinking it might be worth the risk.Claire and Kyle face backlash over Adam’s apartmentAt Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Claire and Kyle tried to make a deal for Adam’s old apartment, hoping to involve Jabot ads. Adam turned them down, not wanting to upset his good standing with Victor. When Victor found out, he shut it down and asked to speak with Claire alone. Claire, tired of his control, refused and left with Kyle. Though they seemed united, trouble soon followed.Adam Newman (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Sally’s advice and Audra’s spiralAt Society on The Young and the Restless, Audra told Sally she lost Vibrante after Victor pulled his money. Sally reminded her she knew the risks. Audra said things with Nate were still fine and brushed off the kiss with Kyle in Nice.Sally offered her a job at Abbott Communications if Billy stepped down. Audra thanked her but wanted to decide her next move alone. Sally also warned her not to go after Kyle, but Audra didn’t seem to care.Claire confronts Audra as lies unravelClaire and Kyle walked in, and Claire decided to confront Audra. She accused her of lying about the phone charger. Audra admitted it but claimed Kyle came to her room and made a move.Kyle and Claire (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Kyle denied it and said Audra just couldn’t let go. Audra tried to plant doubts in Claire’s mind before walking away. Kyle begged Claire not to believe her. Claire stayed silent, leaving him unsure where they stood.Victor’s bigger game comes to lightAt Newman, Adam asked Victor why he was so focused on the Abbotts when Cane was still a threat. Victor explained he wasn’t ignoring Cane as he was using him to take down Jack.Adam didn’t like it, since he still respected Jack, but he agreed that family came first. As their talk ended, Victor called Cane to set up a meeting and move his plan forwardFans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus